A look back at CBS Philadelphia's most-read stories from 2023

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There was no shortage of major news stories in 2023. There were shakeups in Washington, D.C., a tragic end to the search for the missing Titan submersible, record-breaking tours by the world's biggest artists, Damar Hamlin's miraculous recovery, and wars in Ukraine and Gaza, just to name a few.

But on CBSPhiladelphia.com, the top stories from 2023 reflected the unique challenges and triumphs facing communities across the Delaware Valley, both heartwarming and heartbreaking.

Here's a look back at some of CBS Philadelphia's most-read stories from this year.

Danelo Cavalcante escapes from Chester County Prison

Convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante's escape from the Chester County Prison, and ultimate capture, ranks chief among CBS Philadelphia's top stories for 2023.

Cavalcante escaped from the prison on Aug. 31 by "crab walking" up a wall and sneaking past layers of razor wire once on the roof.

The manhunt for Cavalcante lasted for two weeks and left the surrounding community on edge. Before he was finally captured about 20 miles from the prison on Sept. 13, Cavalcante evaded hundreds of law enforcement officers, changed his appearance, stole a vehicle, visited multiple acquaintances and gained possession of a loaded rife.

Thermal imaging helped law enforcement track Cavalcante's movements from the air. Once he was surrounded on the morning of Sept. 13, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection K-9 named Yoda subdued the fugitive, who was taken into custody wearing a stolen Eagles hoodie.

Cavalcante has bee arraigned on numerous charges related to his escape.

Portion of I-95 collapses in Philadelphia

In June, a six-mile section of Interstate 95 in northeast Philadelphia collapsed after a commercial tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline caught fire underneath the northbound lane overpass.

In a preliminary report issued by the National Transportation Safety Board, the agency said driver Nathan Moody lost control of the tank trailer while on the northbound I-95 off-ramp on Cottman Avenue. The truck rolled over and caught fire, investigators said. Moody's body was recovered two days after the accident.

Gov. Josh Shapiro issued a disaster declaration for the city following the collapse. A temporary roadway reopened to traffic just 12 days after the accident, and permanent structure beams were installed on both sides of the interstate in August. Traffic has been shifted to the completed sections of the overpass, though the center section of the bridge will be built in 2024.

Carson Briere charged after pushing woman's wheelchair down steps

In March, Carson Briere, son of the Philadelphia Flyers general manager Danny Briere, was charged with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and other offenses after he was caught on video pushing a disabled woman's wheelchair down a flight of steps at a bar in Erie.

Briere, who played hockey at Mercyhurst University in Erie, was suspended from the team.

"I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday," Carson Briere said following the incident. "There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment."

In December 2023, Briere, 24, was given 15 months of probation as part of an Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program for first-time, non-violent offenders, the Erie-Times News reported. Once the program is completed, then charges will be dismissed and expunged.

Taylor Swift fan goes viral at Philadelphia concert

When Berks County native Taylor Swift brought her blockbuster Eras Tour to Lincoln Financial Field for three nights in May, Maureen Gregory brought her notes.

The Chester County mom went viral after video of her singing along to Swift with a packet of lyrics and reading light was posted on TikTok. "I just love the lyrics," Gregory said, but she didn't have three hours of Swift's songs memorized. So hours before the concert, she printed out 81 pages of lyrics at Staples.

The video has more than 12 million views on TikTok and delighted tons of fans, but Gregory said not everyone loved her innovative system for singing along.

"One lady thought I was obnoxious. She's obviously not a Swiftie," Gregory said. "Haters going to hate, hate, hate."

Philadelphia sees worst air quality in 15 years

Wildfire smoke from Canadian wildfires impacted cities across the country this summer, but on June 7, Philadelphia had the worst air quality of any major city in the world.

Air quality alerts in the Philadelphia region ranged from "Code Red" to "Code Maroon," the most hazardous level.

Air particles are considered "hazardous" at 300 on the Air Quality Index. On June 7, Philadelphia's AQI was recorded at 447.

The period of poor air quality marked the worst it's been in the city since 2008.

Police officer hurt after massive crowd gathers on Broad Street

In July, Philadelphia Police responded to five incidents involving large crowds and vehicles, one of which ended with an officer being hit by a car.

On July 23, more than 500 people gathered near a gas station along the 1300 block of Broad Street just before 2 a.m. Cellphone video showed a car doing donuts in the middle of an intersection while others stood in the street and recorded the stunt.

When the car fled the scene as law enforcement tried to disperse the crowd, a police officer was hit and broke his ankle.

Just a month before the incident, the Philadelphia City Council approved legislation to crack down on illegal street racing and care meet-ups.

Philadelphia hospital on the front lines of testing FDA-approved drug to treat advanced macular degeneration

Back in February, the FDA approved the first drug to treat geographic atrophy, a form of macular degeneration. Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia was on the front lines of testing and using the treatment, Syfovre, to help patients slow the progression of their disease.

"It's a big deal for us because we went from not having anything to finally having something and that is a monumental achievement in our profession," Dr. Sunir Garg said.

Syfovre injections can't reverse or cure macular degeneration, but for patients involved in a clinical trial of Wills Eye, the medical breakthrough has given people hope.

"The deterioration of my retina has been slowed by maybe 20-25%," patient Sue Yohey told CBS Philadelphia. "This is buying me time."

Body of toddler swept away in Bucks County flooding recovered from the Delaware River

The family of 2-year-old Mattie Sheils confirmed in July that the toddler's body was found in the Delaware River nearly a week after she was swept away by flood waters in Upper Makefield, Bucks County.

"We are grateful that our little Mattie has been brought home to us," the family said in a statement.

Mattie and her 9-month-old brother Conrad were on their way to a family barbecue with relatives when their vehicle was caught in water.

Mattie and Conrad Sheils

Days later, authorities ended their search for Conrad after saying they exhausted all resources to find his body.

Five other people were killed in the flash flooding, when Bucks County received between six and seven inches of rain in under an hour on July 15.