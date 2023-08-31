Permanent I-95 structure beams installed after interstate collapse

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Permanent structure beams were installed on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia Thursday, as crews continue to repair a portion of the roadway that collapsed more than two months ago.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, as well as PennDOT officials, are at the site to celebrate the settling of the Pennsylvania-made steel beams.

In June, a commercial truck holding 8,500 gallons of gasoline caught fire after it crashed near the I-95 Cottman Avenue off-ramp, compromising the structure and causing the northbound lanes of the interstate to collapse. The driver of the tanker truck, 53-year-old Nathan "Nate" Moody, was killed in the accident.

Following the incident, crews worked around the clock to erect a temporary roadway, reopening to traffic just 12 days later.

"We showed them what our grit and determination are all about. We showed them good government in action. And, this is what we can do when all levels of government come together to get the job done," Governor Josh Shapiro said during the reopening.

The temporary bridge allowed the thousands of drivers who travel the corridor every day to avoid further detours.

"It affected us in the worst way, I mean, we're literally across the street from it. Just to try to get north or south or west or east, it was just, it was like pulling teeth," said Phil Cooper, a driver for W.F. Smith Heating and Air on State Road.

Cooper said that during the 12 days the highway was shut down, customers had a hard time getting to his business because of the detours. In addition, drivers couldn't get around to make deliveries.

Traffic was reduced to just two lanes this week as PennDOT crews installed the permanent beams on both sides of the interstate. After the installation, traffic will be shifted onto the completed sections of the overpass while the center section of the bridge is built in 2024, officials said.

