Danelo Cavalcante arraigned on additional charges related to his 2-week prison escape

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Danelo Cavalcante, the convicted killer who escaped from Chester County Prison in August, appeared in court via Zoom on Friday to be arraigned on additional charges in connection with his escape.

Cavalcante appeared briefly via video for a court appearance on Friday in the case of Commonwealth vs. Cavalcante, where he was arraigned on theft, burglary, trespassing and other related charges.

The 34-year-old eluded authorities after he was convicted on first-degree murder charges for killing his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao. The manhunt went on for almost two weeks before he was recaptured about 20 miles from the prison.

Prosecutors allege Cavalcante burglarized two homes in Pennsbury and South Coventry townships, stole a firearm, clothing, and a shaving razor. Investigators also say the 34-year-old stole a Ford Transit van in Pocopson Township while on the run.

A preliminary hearing related to his case will be held at a future time. The date has yet to be determined.

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General is prosecuting the case.

Before the escape, Cavalcante was sentenced to life in prison for Brandao's murder.