Family confirms 2-year-old Mattie Sheils found in Delaware River after going missing in Bucks County flooding

"Our little Mattie has been brought home to us," family says after 2-year-old found

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The family of two-year-old Mattie Sheils has confirmed she was found in the Delaware River Friday, nearly a week after rushing flood waters swept her away in Upper Makefield, Bucks County.

Sheils and her 9-month-old brother Conrad were headed to a family barbecue with relatives when, after the area received 6 to 7 inches of rain in one hour, their vehicle was caught in the water.

"We are grateful that our little Mattie has been brought home to us," the family said in a statement.

Police say search efforts will continue Saturday to try to find Conrad.

"After yesterday's news, we know so many are still reeling at the tragic loss of life, but we are grateful that prayers were answered and that we were able to bring Mattie home," Upper Makefield police wrote on Facebook Saturday.

The flooding killed 53-year-old Susan Barnhart of Titusville, New Jersey, 32-year-old Katheryn Seley of Charleston, South Carolina, 64-year-old Yuko Love, 74-year-old Linda Depiero and 78-year-old Enzo Depiero of Newtown Township.

As the family tried to escape the flood, dad took his four-year-old son while the mother and grandmother grabbed Conrad and Mattie, fire officials have said.

Crews have been searching the water for days with the assistance of K-9 units from the Philadelphia Police Department and heavy equipment to move debris.

Full statement from the Sheils family

The Sheils family would like to express their continued gratitude for the overwhelming outpouring of love, support, and concern from the community and from people around the country as rescue workers have worked tirelessly to find Mattie and Conrad. We are grateful that our little Mattie has been brought home to us. We are still praying for the return of Conrad. Thank you all, again, for your compassion and your kindness. We are humbled.

Friday evening press conference on the discovery

This is a developing story and will be updated.