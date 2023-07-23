Police break up large crowd overnight on Broad Street in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Several officers responded to a large crowd on Broad Street in North Philadelphia early Sunday morning.

A video shows officers trying to disperse what appears to be hundreds of people and several cars near the Sunco gas station in the 1300 block of Broad, just before 2 a.m.

Officials have not given much information on the incident at this time. CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to police and we are waiting to hear back.

Just last month, Philadelphia City Council approved legislation to crack down on illegal street racing and car meet-ups.