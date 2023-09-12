Danelo Cavalcante update: Press conference with latest at 9:30 a.m.

GLENMOORE, Pa. (CBS) -- As the search for escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante is in its 13th day, Pennsylvania State Police are holding a press conference at 9:30 a.m. with the latest on the manhunt.

You can hit refresh and watch that stream right here in this article, or on CBS News Philadelphia.

There was a flurry of activity Monday night and Tuesday morning, and police said Cavalcante is now "armed." Law enforcement sources said the escaped convict had acquired a .22 caliber rifle and a homeowner near French Creek Elementary School fired at him after the gun was stolen.

RELATED: Danelo Cavalcante escape video: surveillance cameras from Chester County Prison show inmate "crab-walk" up wall

The manhunt closed roads in South Coventry Township and shut down the Owen J. Roberts School District near the search area.

A T-shirt and shoes have also been found in the area, indicating he may have changed his clothes.

Cavalcante escaped Chester County Prison on Aug. 31 after being sentenced to life without parole for the murder of ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao.

A reward for Cavalcante's capture has increased to $25,000. You can contact the police tipline at 717-562-2987.