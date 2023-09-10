Escaped Chester County inmate, Danelo Cavalcante, may have vehicle, changed appearance, police say

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- There has been a new possible sighting early Sunday morning of escaped Chester County inmate Danelo Cavalcante, according to Upper Providence Township Police. The 34-year-old is believed to have changed his appearance and moved to a new location, and may now have a vehicle. This, as the manhunt for the convicted murderer continues into the 11th day.

Just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police released new images of a man captured on a Ring camera in East Pikeland Township, who is believed to be Cavalcante. In the new images, the man is seen wearing a black baseball-style hat, a yellow or green hooded sweatshirt, green prison pants and white shoes. However, the man does not have a beard or mustache, which is different than previously released photos of Cavalcante.

Upper Providence Township Police say escapee Danelo Cavalcante was believed to be seen in East Pikeland Township on a Ring camera early Sunday Upper Providence Township Police

Police said they also believe he now has a vehicle. The type of vehicle is unknown at this time but officials said it may be white in color.

There is now an increased police presence in the Upper Providence Township, within the Phoenixville area, and police continue to remind residents to stay inside and lock their homes and vehicles.

Pennsylvania State Police are expected to hold a press conference later Sunday.

The new possible sighting comes after Cavalcante was spotted twice on Friday in the Longwood Gardens area, where he was previously believed to have been hiding. Police say Friday's sightings "were actual visual sightings" rather than caught on surveillance cameras.

Cavalcante has now been spotted at least 10 times since his brazen escape from the Chester County prison last Thursday.

WATCH: Video shows Danelo Cavalcante escape from Chester County Prison

Phoenixville is still within Chester County but is about 30 minutes from earlier sighting locations and where police have been searching.

Cavalcante had about 30 days before being transferred to a state correctional institution after being sentenced last week. He was sentenced to life without parole for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, 38 times in the Phoenixville area in 2021 in front of her two young kids.

Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said Cavalcante has a horrific pattern of domestic violence. He's been described as "extremely dangerous" by Chester County prosecutors.

Cavalcante also had a warrant in a murder case in his native country Brazil, where he arrived from several years ago as a fugitive, according to court documents.

ALSO SEE: What you need to know about Chester County Prison escape, timeline and more

Investigators said Cavalcante is fluent in Portuguese and Spanish and speaks some English.

Officials also ask for the community to check their surveillance devices and call 911 to report any sightings of the escapee. There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Cavalcante. He is described as being 5 feet tall and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and long dark curly hair.