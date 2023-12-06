Berks County native Taylor Swift named Time's 2023 Person of the Year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There's no longer a "Blank Space" next to the question "Who is Time Magazine's 2023 Person of the Year?"

Time has given us an answer: it's Taylor Swift, a West Reading, Pa. native, global music star and Philadelphia Eagles fan.

She later got her big break after the family moved to Nashville, Tenn. The Time story attached to the "Person of the Year" announcement contains several nuggets of Taylor lore including her favorite songs growing up, the stories behind some of Swift's hits, and comments from friends including Phoebe Bridgers.

Time pushed back against those who would suggest a different person of the year.

"If you're skeptical, consider it: How many conversations did you have about Taylor Swift this year? How many times did you see a photo of her while scrolling on your phone? Were you one of the people who made a pilgrimage to a city where she played?"

Swift, a 12-time Grammy winner, became a billionaire this year thanks to revenue from her global "Eras" tour.

In May, she sold out all three of her shows at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

"Playing three nights in the stadium I used to see on TV when my dad watched Eagles games every Sunday. The most magical 3 hometown shows a girl could hope for," Swift wrote back then.

Her Eras Tour Concert Film is available to rent on demand starting on Dec. 13, her 34th birthday.

Time named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as 2022 Person of the Year.