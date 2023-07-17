Victims in Bucks County flash flooding identified; search for 2 children continues

UPPER MAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- The coroner's office identified the five victims killed in flash flooding over the weekend in Upper Makefield Township, Bucks County.

They were identified as 78-year-old Enzo Depiero of Newtown Township, 53-year-old Susan Barnhart of Titusville, New Jersey, 32-year-old Katheryn Seley of Charleston, South Carolina, 64-year-old Yuko Love of Newtown Township and 74-year-old Linda Depiero of Newtown Township by Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck.

Enzo Depiero, Barnhart and Seley were recovered by crews on Saturday, while Love and Linda Depiero were found Sunday, Buck said.

Buck said all five deaths were ruled accidental due to them being weather-related. All five drowned due to the flash flooding, and Love also suffered injuries, Buck said.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the victim's families and friends during this extremely difficult time," Buck said. "It is a sad time for these families, this community and all of Bucks County."

Two children are still missing after the flash flooding. The search resumed Monday morning for 2-year-old Matilda Sheils and her 9-month-old brother Conrad Sheils, police said.

The father, Jim Sheils, along with their 4-year-old son and grandmother survived the flood. But their 32-year-old mother of three, Seley, died.

"As they tried to escape the fierce flood waters, dad took his 4-year-old son while the mother and grandmother grabbed the two additional children, ages 9 months and 2 years," Upper Makefield Township Fire Chief Tim Brewer said. "Miraculously, dad and his son got out safely, however, the grandmother, the mother and the two children were swept away by the flood waters. And we have recovered the mother and she is one of the deceased."

Scott Ellis, the uncle of Matilda and Conrad, spoke on behalf of the family and says they're thankful for the outpouring of support.

"Our family would like to extend our deepest gratitude, the enormous efforts of so many emergency personnel who have been working tirelessly in dangerous and difficult conditions to rescue the victims of this horrific tragedy. Their compassion, kindness and bravery have given us strength in this unspeakable time," Ellis said.

Brewer said they were able to use sonar, air and water operations Monday to help with the rescue efforts. Crews also used rescue dogs. The search will continue overnight and into Tuesday.

Brewer said they're bringing in additional assets from Pennsylvania and New Jersey to help in the search.

A sudden flash flood sent rescue teams from across Bucks County into high gear on Saturday. The heavy rains occurred Saturday around 5:30 p.m., which caused a flash flood.

The area got an astonishing 6 to 7 inches of rain in under an hour. At least 11 cars were trapped and several roads were damaged.