Escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante captured wearing Eagles hoodie

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- Escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante was captured Wednesday wearing an Eagles hooded sweatshirt by law enforcement near Prizer Road and Pottstown Pike (Route 100) in South Coventry Township, Pennsylvania.

Gov. Josh Shapiro has an offer for whoever's missing a Birds hoodie: some fresh Kelly Green swag.

"Folks, whoever had their Eagles hoodie stolen, if you could let us know, I'll do my best to get you one of those new Kelly Green ones," Shapiro said in a news conference Wednesday.

Danelo Cavalcante is captured by law enforcement in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 as a manhunt for the escaped Chester County Prisoner entered its 14th day. Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Chopper 3 captured images of law enforcement officers wearing camouflage escorting Cavalcante to a police vehicle.

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. Bivens said authorities used a heat source to close in on Cavalcante's location and dogs to help capture him after 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Bivens said after 12 a.m., authorities were alerted of a burglar alarm at a home near Prizer Road and Pottstown Pike, which was within their perimeter. Cavalcante was not found.

Overnight weather forced the aircraft to leave the area, but tactical teams stayed in the area to ensure there was no escape, Bivens said. Law enforcement detected the heat signal again after 8 a.m. and used the "element of surprise" to capture him.

Cavalcante was examined by medics and taken to state police's barracks in Avondale, Bivens said.