Canadian wildfire smoke has caused air quality alerts across Philadelphia area. Here are maps of the impact

Smoke from Canada continues to move through the Philadelphia Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Smoke from more Canadian wildfires is impacting air quality in our region again Wednesday and will likely remain through the week due to a persistent wind blowing down from the north.

Skies are hazy and air quality is reduced in Philadelphia, the surrounding suburbs, the Lehigh Valley and Delaware due to smoke from over 150 wildfires burning in the province of Quebec and around Ottawa, Canada.

The wildfire smoke was so widespread it's visible from the International Space Station and we can track its path on radar.

WOW!! The wildfires in Quebec Canada are a sight to behold. Captured live from the @Space_Station at 2:57 PM EDT

Jun 3, 2023 pic.twitter.com/robgHxxTE9 — ISS Above (@ISSAboveYou) June 3, 2023

Locally, smoke from a fire in the Bass River State Forest led to air quality concerns last week, particularly in the areas close to the fire. Also last week, smoke from fires in Nova Scotia blew down to our region, darkening the sunrises and sunsets and hurting our air quality.

Now, some of that smoke has wafted down to our region and may mix with the air toward the surface, leading to more air quality alerts Wednesday.

Tuesday night, local 911 centers received calls from residents who reported smelling smoke and others who reported respiratory distress.

Here's what you need to know.

Code Orange air quality means air is unhealthy for sensitive groups

The Pennsylvania health department says Wednesday is a "Code Orange" day for air quality in Philadelphia, the Lehigh Valley and Berks County and other areas of the state.

DEP Declares Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Fine Particulate Matter for Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Multiple Areas of Pennsylvania: https://t.co/RTXN87GQ7h



• The Philadelphia Area

• The Lehigh Valley-Berks Area

• The Susquehanna Valley Area

• The Pittsburgh Area pic.twitter.com/vMvzO4lewf — PA Department of Environmental Protection (@PennsylvaniaDEP) June 6, 2023

A Code Orange air alert means that air pollution concentrations may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. These groups include children, the elderly, and people suffering from asthma, heart disease, or other lung diseases. The effects of poor air quality can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercising outdoors.

The air quality scale is a six-point scale - this is a 3 out of 6.

CBS News Philadelphia

Early Wednesday, AirNow was showing air quality as "very unhealthy" in Wilmington, Del. and Harrisburg, Pa. - or 5 on a 6-point scale, with 6 being the most serious. In Philadelphia and Allentown the air was listed as "unhealthy" or 4 on the 6-point scale.

In those cases, anyone, regardless of health conditions, is advised to limit strenuous activity outdoors. Sensitive groups should avoid physical activities outside in those conditions.

The air alerts are due to fine particulate matter (or PM 2.5) from the Quebec wildfires smoke.

How can I find air quality near me?

We'll keep you updated on air quality alerts here, but you can also check out Airnow.gov - this is a website and interactive map run by the Federal Environmental Protection Agency showing the air quality in near real time.

Wednesday, air qualty alerts were in place across the entire states of New Jersey and Delaware and much of Pennsylvania including the Lehigh Valley, the city of Philadelphia and the surrounding counties.

A map showing air quality alerts in the Philadelphia region in effect for June 7, 2023. CBS News Philadelphia

Tracking Canadian wildfire smoke: smoke map and forecast

CBS News Philadelphia meteorologist Kate Bilo is tracking the smoke on our NEXT Weather radar.

The National Weather Service says some of the smoke should clear Wednesday morning, but then another plume of smoke will arrive.

Smoke map for Wednesday morning

CBS News Philadelphia

SMOKE FORECAST - The smoke/visibility from wildfires in Canada has improved a little this morning, but another plume is expected to move into the area later this afternoon and evening. Outdoor activities may have to be limited today, especially after school. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/Q78vuyoICs — Meteorologist Grant Gilmore (@GrantGilmoreWX) June 7, 2023





Smoke map for Wednesday night



CBS News Philadelphia

Tips for dealing with smoke



Below is a list of ways to take precaution while air quality alerts are in effect: