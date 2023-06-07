Canadian wildfire smoke has caused air quality alerts across Philadelphia area. Here are maps of the impact
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Smoke from more Canadian wildfires is impacting air quality in our region again Wednesday and will likely remain through the week due to a persistent wind blowing down from the north.
Skies are hazy and air quality is reduced in Philadelphia, the surrounding suburbs, the Lehigh Valley and Delaware due to smoke from over 150 wildfires burning in the province of Quebec and around Ottawa, Canada.
The wildfire smoke was so widespread it's visible from the International Space Station and we can track its path on radar.
Locally, smoke from a fire in the Bass River State Forest led to air quality concerns last week, particularly in the areas close to the fire. Also last week, smoke from fires in Nova Scotia blew down to our region, darkening the sunrises and sunsets and hurting our air quality.
Now, some of that smoke has wafted down to our region and may mix with the air toward the surface, leading to more air quality alerts Wednesday.
Tuesday night, local 911 centers received calls from residents who reported smelling smoke and others who reported respiratory distress.
Here's what you need to know.
Code Orange air quality means air is unhealthy for sensitive groups
The Pennsylvania health department says Wednesday is a "Code Orange" day for air quality in Philadelphia, the Lehigh Valley and Berks County and other areas of the state.
A Code Orange air alert means that air pollution concentrations may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. These groups include children, the elderly, and people suffering from asthma, heart disease, or other lung diseases. The effects of poor air quality can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercising outdoors.
The air quality scale is a six-point scale - this is a 3 out of 6.
Early Wednesday, AirNow was showing air quality as "very unhealthy" in Wilmington, Del. and Harrisburg, Pa. - or 5 on a 6-point scale, with 6 being the most serious. In Philadelphia and Allentown the air was listed as "unhealthy" or 4 on the 6-point scale.
In those cases, anyone, regardless of health conditions, is advised to limit strenuous activity outdoors. Sensitive groups should avoid physical activities outside in those conditions.
The air alerts are due to fine particulate matter (or PM 2.5) from the Quebec wildfires smoke.
How can I find air quality near me?
We'll keep you updated on air quality alerts here, but you can also check out Airnow.gov - this is a website and interactive map run by the Federal Environmental Protection Agency showing the air quality in near real time.
Wednesday, air qualty alerts were in place across the entire states of New Jersey and Delaware and much of Pennsylvania including the Lehigh Valley, the city of Philadelphia and the surrounding counties.
Tracking Canadian wildfire smoke: smoke map and forecast
CBS News Philadelphia meteorologist Kate Bilo is tracking the smoke on our NEXT Weather radar.
The National Weather Service says some of the smoke should clear Wednesday morning, but then another plume of smoke will arrive.
Smoke map for Wednesday morning
Smoke map for Wednesday night
Tips for dealing with smoke
Below is a list of ways to take precaution while air quality alerts are in effect:
- Avoid extended time or strenuous activities outdoors as much as possible.
- If you must go outside, avoid excessive activity, such as jogging or running, and wear a mask, if available.
- Close all windows and doors to minimize air pollution in your home.
- Recirculate air with fans to avoid bringing more air pollution into your home.
- Avoid areas of high congestion and where air pollution may be high (e.g., main streets or highways, areas with low circulation).
- People with underlying illnesses should monitor for symptoms, including trouble breathing, nausea, and dizziness. If these symptoms occur, seek medical attention as soon as possible.
