City council approves legislation cracking down on Philadelphia street racing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia City Council on Thursday approved legislation introduced by councilmember Mike Driscoll that introduces "drifting" to the city's traffic code and cracks down on "boom parties."

Violators would be subjected to a $2,000 fine or seizure of their car. The bill defines drifting as the intentional act of steering a vehicle in a circle where the wheels lose traction. "Doughnuts" and "spinouts" are also included in the definition.

The proposed legislation also cracks down on "boom parties" and would "impose strict measures on vehicles that amplify sound heard at a distance greater than 100 feet from the vehicle, according to a new release.

"Residents along the river have endured the excessive noise at all hours of the day and night for long enough," Driscoll said. "It's a problem that has escalated in recent years and seriously detracts from the quality of life for residents, and we're not going to tolerate it anymore."

Philadelphia police would be allowed to issue violation notices and can also seize a car for probable cause.

Driscoll introduced the bill in the aftermath of the fatal Pennsylvania State Police shooting of 18-year-old Anthony Allegrini Jr. last month. Police allege Allegrini was participating in illegal street racing at the time of the incident.

The legislation will head to Mayor Jim Kenney's desk.