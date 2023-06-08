CBS News Philadelphia's top stories at 11 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The CBS News Philadelphia team has been all across the Delaware Valley covering stories impacting our region.

Smoke from multiple wildfires in Canada has blanketed Philly, prompting air quality alerts for the whole entire area.

Here are top stories in our upcoming 11 p.m. show with Jessica Kartalija.

Canadian wildfire smoke prompt air quality alerts across Philadelphia area

The CBS News Philadelphia Weather team has been tracking the impacts of the smoke from wildfires in Canada around the clock.

The smoke has prompted air quality alerts across the area due to the hazardous smoke.

The most hazardous air from the wildfires in Canada is moving through the region Wednesday night.

The Lehigh Valley is currently experiencing the most hazardous air in the region. It currently has the worst measurable air quality in the United States.

Chief Meteorologist Bill Kelly will be tracking the smoke and its impact at 11 p.m.

Poor air quality forced Phillies-Tigers to postpone

As a result of the poor air quality, the Phillies postponed their game vs. the Detroit Tigers to Thursday. The team said tickets for Wednesday night will be valid for Thursday.

The gates will open at 4:35 p.m. and the game will start at 6:05 p.m.

The decision to reschedule comes after the MLB postponed the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox game due to the hazardous air conditions. The teams will play a doubleheader Thursday.

The Reading Fightin Phils, Philadelphia's Double-A affiliate, postponed their game vs. Binghamton. The game will be rescheduled at a later date.

The team said those who purchased tickets to Wednesday night's game vs. Binghamton may exchange their tickets for seating of equal or lesser value for any of the remaining home games, depending on availability.

For the second straight night, the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs' game, the Phillies' Triple-A affiliate, was postponed due to the air quality.

Alicia Roberts will have the latest on this story at 11 p.m.

Haze didn't stop Abington Senior HS graduation

The haze didn't stop families from celebrating their graduates Wednesday night at the Abington Senior High School graduation.

Though the ceremony was outside, the school did offer an inside viewing area.

Kerri Corrado has more on the big night for the class of 2023 at 11 p.m.