Wednesday's Phillies home game postponed due to "Code Red" air quality alert

Philadelphia now under "Code Red" air quality alert due to wildfire smoke

Philadelphia now under "Code Red" air quality alert due to wildfire smoke

Philadelphia now under "Code Red" air quality alert due to wildfire smoke

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies-Tigers game scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed as the Philadelphia region is under a "Code Red" air quality alert from the eastern Canada wildfires.

Tonight’s game between the Phillies and the Detroit Tigers has been rescheduled due to the air quality in the Philadelphia area. The game will be made up on Thursday, June 8, at 6:05 p.m. pic.twitter.com/VIBDrYcBHD — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 7, 2023

The game will be made up on Thursday at 6:05 p.m. Tickets from Wednesday's game will be valid for Thursday. All gates will open at 4:35 p.m.

PHOTOS: How the Canadian wildfire smoke looks in Pa., NJ, Del.

Smoke from the wildfires blanketed the Philadelphia region Wednesday morning.

The air quality alert in the region was upgraded from "Code Orange" to "Code Red" around 9 a.m.

A Code Red means air is "unhealthy." This is level four on a six-point scale. The general public may experience health effects due to this level of pollution but sensitive groups will feel greater effects.