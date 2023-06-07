Watch CBS News
Wednesday's Phillies home game postponed due to "Code Red" air quality alert

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies-Tigers game scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed as the Philadelphia region is under a "Code Red" air quality alert from the eastern Canada wildfires.

The game will be made up on Thursday at 6:05 p.m. Tickets from Wednesday's game will be valid for Thursday. All gates will open at 4:35 p.m.

Smoke from the wildfires blanketed the Philadelphia region Wednesday morning.

The air quality alert in the region was upgraded from "Code Orange" to "Code Red" around 9 a.m.

A Code Red means air is "unhealthy." This is level four on a six-point scale. The general public may experience health effects due to this level of pollution but sensitive groups will feel greater effects.  

