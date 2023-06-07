What does "Code Red" air quality mean? Health effects of wildfire smoke and how to protect yourself

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia region is under a "Code Red" air quality alert Wednesday due to tiny particulate matter in the air as smoke from multiple wildfires in eastern Canada drifts down into our region.

A "Code Red" is based on the U.S. Air Quality Index (AQI), which reports air quality. The higher the AQI value, the greater the level of air pollution and the greater the health concern, according to AirNow.

Philadelphia is currently under a Code Red Fine Particles Action Day Alert. This means that the air is unhealthy to breathe. Air quality may vary throughout the city & throughout the day, with some areas having significantly worse quality depending on the prevailing winds. (1/7) pic.twitter.com/bB9EBMmCkO — Philadelphia Public Health (@PHLPublicHealth) June 7, 2023

What is a Code Red?

An AQI "Code Red Fine Particles Action Day" is declared when the value index is between 151 to 200, meaning the air is unhealthy to breathe, according to AirNow. This means members of sensitive groups or those with compromised immune systems -- such as the elderly, young children and pregnant women -- may experience more serious health effects.

Click here to find the AQI near you

If conditions worsen, then air quality alert could be upgraded to a "Code Purple," which means pollution in the air is "very unhealthy" and the risks of health effects increase for everyone.

The AQI is divided into six categories. Each category corresponds to a different level of health concern. Each category also has a specific color. The color makes it easy for people to quickly determine whether air quality is reaching unhealthy levels in their communities, according to AirNow AirNow

Health effects of wildfire smoke:

The smoke has blanketed our region from the Lehigh Valley to Philadelphia, the Jersey Shore and Delaware.

Wildfire smoke is particularly dangerous and can make you sick because it contains tiny particulate matter, or PM2.5 – which are the finest of pollutants, about one-thirtieth the width of a strand of human hair.

When inhaled, PM 2.5 can travel deep into lung tissue and enter the bloodstream. It comes from sources like the combustion of fossil fuels, dust storms and wildfires, and has been linked to several health complications including asthma, heart disease and other respiratory illnesses.

Wildfire smoke can also cause your eyes to burn and your nose to run, according to health officials.

And the impacts could be deadly: In 2016, about 4.2 million premature deaths were associated with fine particulate matter, according to the World Health Organization.

Health officials say to pay attention to your body. If you're having trouble breathing, feel nauseous or dizzy, you should seek medical attention as soon as possible.

Additionally, you may not feel the impacts of smoke right away - the effects of exercising in smoky conditions may show up later.

"If you can see or smell smoke, know that you're being exposed," said William Barrett, the national senior director of clean air advocacy with the American Lung Association. "And it's important that you do everything you can to remain indoors during those high, high pollution episodes, and it's really important to keep an eye on your health or any development of symptoms."

Air quality and health:

Exposure to air pollutants, such as particulate matter and ground-level ozone can cause a variety of symptoms and can aggravate health problems, according to the CDC.

Coughing

Trouble breathing normally

Stinging eyes

A scratchy throat

Runny nose

Irritated sinuses

Wheezing and shortness of breath

Chest pain

Headaches

An asthma attack

Tiredness

Fast heartbeat Air quality will be very poor today due to the smoke and haze from wildfires in Canada. It is recommend to limit time and any exertion outdoors. Wearing a mask may help limit irritation of the respiratory system if you must spend time outdoors today. #PAwx #NJwx #DEwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/A4EgSHFbL3 — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) June 7, 2023

What to do during air quality alert:

The best thing to do to protect yourself? Stay inside and take other precautionary steps to limit your exposure, experts say.

"The particulate matter that's in this haze is significant because it does irritate the bronchioles, or the small tubes that go down into your lungs and connect to the alveoli, which are the sacs that allow you to breathe," Dr. Bob Lahita, director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Disease at St. Joseph's Health, told CBS News. "That gets irritated in people without asthma, but if you have asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, congestive heart failure or anything that involves your lungs or even your heart, you should stay indoors."

During a "Code Red" AQI alert, it is strongly recommended to cancel outdoor activities and gatherings. You should avoid going outside as much as possible, as well as limit outdoor activities, such as jogging and exercising, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

Keep your windows and doors closed, unless it is very hot outside, the CDC says. Run your air conditioning, if you have one, but keep the fresh-air intake closed and the filter clean. If you're driving, set your car's A/C to "recirculate" to avoid drawing in outside air.

Be sure not to add indoor pollutants, such as burning candles or fireplaces. It is also recommended to not vacuum, as vacuuming stirs up particles already inside your home.

Health officials also say to not smoke tobacco or other produce, as the smoke will add more pollution into the air.

Does a face mask help with air pollution?

Wearing a mask may help limit irritation from the wildfire smoke, according to the National Weather Service. If you have to go outdoors, health officials said you should wear a high-quality mask, like an N95 or KN95 mask.

Paper "comfort" or "dust" masks commonly found at hardware stores trap large particles, such as sawdust, but will not protect your lungs from smoke, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Should I be running my air conditioner?

Run your air conditioner, if you have one, the CDC says. While air conditioners do not purify your air, air filters do help filter out dust, pollen and other allergens. Make sure to keep the fresh-air intake closed and the filter clean.

Run the air conditioning on a recirculation setting to prevent any outside air coming in, said Dr. David Hill, a pulmonologist and a member of the American Lung Association's National Board of Directors. You can also recirculate the air in your car if you need to drive anywhere.

If you have a central A/C system, you can also install a high-efficiency filter, such as a MERV 12 or higher.

It is also recommended that you shut the doors to laundry and bathrooms, as these spaces typically have ventilation ducts that lead outside.

Do air purifiers help with smoke?

Air purifiers do help with smoke by removing particles and odors. While not all air purifiers do a good job of removing smoke particulates, the most effective against smoke have a HEPA filter and a large fan to help force air through a fine mesh that trap particles, according to Consumer Reports. Air purifiers fitted with HEPA filters can reduce particle concentrations by as much as 85 percent, according to the EPA.

Click here to find the best air purifiers for wildfire smoke

Use a freestanding indoor air filter with particle removal, the CDC recommends. You should change the filter as soon as the indicator light comes on or in accordance with the time frame specified in the manual. If you are not able to change the filter right away, a dirty filter is still better tan not using an air purifier at all, Consumer Report said.

"Make sure it is sized for the room and that it does not make ozone, which is a harmful air pollutant," AirNow says.

Hill told the Associated Press that people, especially those with underlying lung or heart disease, "should consider investing in air purifiers for their homes."

Other ways to help reduce the amount of pollution in the city:

Avoid unnecessary trips in the car

Avoid idling

Carpool when possible

Avoid using gas-powered lawn and garden equipment

The alert is expected to remain throughout the week, as persistent winds blow down from the north.

The Philadelphia Health Department is continuously monitoring the air quality and will provide updates when they are available. For more information, you can sign up for ReadyPhiladelphia by texting ReadyPhila to 888-777, or by visiting http://phila.gov/ready.

The Health Department and @PhilaOEM will continue to monitor the air quality and provide updates as they become available. For more information, please sign up for ReadyPhiladelphia by texting ReadyPhila to 888-777, or by visiting https://t.co/Yf4sh0FO4f. (7/7) — Philadelphia Public Health (@PHLPublicHealth) June 7, 2023

CBS News and CNN contributed to this post.