Chief Meteorologist Bill Kelly joined the CBS3 Next-Weather Team in January 2023 and will be found on weeknights at 5, 6 & 11 p.m. on CBS3, and at 10 p.m. on CW Philly.

Bill is recognized nationally for his popular "Weather on the Go" segments where he has been known to turn an entire golf course green into his weather "green screen," scale up into his forecast map shown on a giant green climbing wall and even paddle in front of a makeshift weather wall in a kayak! He has also won multiple awards for creating an innovative, at-home studio, in which he has a fully functioning chromakey wall, as well as outdoor live areas which utilize augmented reality graphics.

In addition to his on-air work, Bill has also led in corporate leadership roles by helping develop company-wide weather protocols and content, training talent in areas of delivery, graphical creation and facilitating augmented reality, and has been a speaker at the annual National Weather Association meeting of members.

Prior to joining WJLA, Bill served as the Chief Meteorologist at stations in Washington D.C., Columbus, Ohio, Phoenix, Arizona and Spokane, Washington. He graduated from California State University, Sacramento with a degree in Broadcast News Communications, completed the respected two-year Broadcast Meteorology program at Mississippi State University and has been an active, certified member with the National Weather Association for over 20 years.

He has been recognized for his work, honored with 12 Emmy awards, 6 Associated Press awards, a regional Edward R. Murrow award for technological innovation, and voted Best Weathercaster in both Columbus Monthly and Phoenix Magazine.

Bill has made guest appearances 12 times on ABC's Good Morning America and four times on the network's World News Tonight. Bill has been married to his wife, Jolene, for 20 years and together they have three daughters, including twins.