Jessica Kartalija anchors the 5, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts with Ukee Washington. She joined the evening team at CBS3 in the fall of 2018.

Jessica came from CBS Baltimore, where she anchored the 5pm news. Prior to Baltimore, she worked in Albuquerque, New Mexico and Yuma, Arizona.

Although Jessica was born and raised in San Diego, Calif., her family is originally from Pennsylvania. She graduated from The Pennsylvania State University where she majored in Broadcast Journalism and minored in Spanish. While in college, she completed a semester abroad, living in Sevilla, Spain, and became fluent. She has a masters degree in Communications from The Johns Hopkins University.

Jessica is very involved in the community. She is on the advisory board of Horizons Greater Philadelphia, a camp for children with cancer. She has also worked with the Special Olympics, The House of Ruth Maryland, The Women's Initiative Network (WIN) at Kennedy Krieger Institute and was on the Board of Trustees at the Irvine Nature Center.

Viewers can see her in the HBO series, Servant, as well as in House of Cards on Netflix. She was also in the movie Transformers.

Jessica lives with her husband and son in Radnor. They have two lab rescues, Luna and Torrey. On weekends, you can find her on the sidelines at lacrosse games, working on her golf game, reading and traveling whenever she can!