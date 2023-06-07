Wildfire in Jackson Township, Ocean County 100% contained

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A wildfire that burned 82 acres in Jackson Township, Ocean County has been 100% contained, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said Wednesday.

The fire, named Glory Fire, started burning in the area of East Commodore Blvd and Cedar Swamp Road in Jackson Township just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

At 3:00 pm Wed, June 7, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service reached 100% containment of a 82-acre wildland-urban interface wildfire in the area of E Commodore Blvd and Cedar Swamp Rd in Jackson Twp. pic.twitter.com/pQJfrOpjEQ — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) June 7, 2023

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported due to the blaze.

Thirty structures were threatened due to the wildfire, but none of them were harmed, the NJFFS said. All roads that were closed because of the wildfire have reopened.

The wildfire happened as the Garden State has battled multiple forest fires over the past month due to dry conditions.

The Philadelphia region is also under a "Code Red" air quality alert due to multiple wildfires burning in Canada. The smoke from the wildfires has blanketed the Delaware Valley.

The NJFFS said they'll remain in the area to monitor hotspots.

