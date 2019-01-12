Kerri Corrado joined CBS3 Eyewitness News as a reporter in July 2021.

Kerri is a South Jersey native. She was previously reporting at WHDH in Boston. Before Boston, Kerri spent many cold winters reporting at WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania and WJAR-TV in Providence, Rhode Island.

Kerri is a three-time New England Emmy Award winner and found her passion for writing and storytelling in a current events class at Gloucester Catholic High School in Gloucester City, New Jersey. She graduated from La Salle University where she majored in Communications. Her favorite memories in college were spent in the La Salle TV studio anchoring a show called SportsLine.

Kerri grew up playing basketball, soccer, and softball. She is a Philadelphia sports fan and loves attending the games and tailgates. Another piece of Kerri's heart lies at the Jersey Shore, where she spends her summers on the beach, paddle boarding, jet skiing, fishing, and crabbing.

When not reporting, you can find Kerri BBQing with her family, friends, and her dog Chance. She also loves exploring different restaurants, traveling, and enjoys concerts.