https://assets1.cbsnewsstatic.com/i/cbslocal/wp-content/uploads/sites/15116066/2019/01/Alicia-Roberts-web-headshot-1024x576-1.jpg

Emmy-awarding winner Reporter and Anchor Alicia Roberts joined the CBS News Philadelphia team in December 2020.

Alicia is a reporter with roots in Philly. Her grandfather was a well-known tailor who had a shop on Frankford Avenue for many years and her father retired from PECO after 30 years of service.

She was also named Miss Philadelphia 2003 and remains on the Board of Directors. During her year of service, Alicia made nearly 100 appearances as an ambassador for our city including at the Mayor's Ball and Philadelphia Marathon. She even sang the National Anthem before a Philadelphia Phillies home game.

She grew up in Bucks County where she graduated from Archbishop Wood High School. She was an All-Catholic track athlete who ran at regional events including the Penn Relays.

Alicia went on to study at Temple University where she graduated summa cum laude. She then earned a Master's degree from Drexel University, which named her to its "40 Under 40" list in 2018.

Alicia's career has spanned two decades of high-impact, national and international stories including four presidential elections, the war in Iraq, 2008 economic collapse, COVID-19 pandemic and Capital insurrection.

Alicia started her career in Tampa where she also served as the first female In-Game Reporter for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2008 … yes, the same year the Phillies won the World Series.

Alicia is a huge animal lover and rescued her "Goldie" from the PSCPA.

Alicia lives in Bucks County. Send her a story idea at Roberts@CBS3.com. You can also connect with her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.