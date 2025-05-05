Watch CBS News
Met Gala 2025 celebrity red carpet looks - live updates on "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style"

By
Mark Prussin
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Mark Prussin is a digital producer at CBS New York. He covers breaking news, sports, politics and trending stories in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Mark joined the CBS New York team in 2019.
Mark Prussin,
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

What to know about the 2025 Met Gala

  • The Met Gala is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, and it has raised a record-breaking $31 million so far this year.
  • This year's theme is inspired by The Met's exhibit "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." This year's dress code is "Tailored For You."
  • The co-chairs are Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. LeBron James is an honorary co-chair, but will not attend due to a knee injury.
  • This is the first Met show that's exclusively focused on Black designers, and the first in more than 20 years focused on menswear.

Check below for the latest updates from fashion's biggest night. 
 

Diana Ross

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Diana Ross shuts down the blue carpet at the 2025 Met Gala. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Music legend Diana Ross arrives at the 2025 Met Gala. 

Pharrell Williams

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style"
Pharrell Williams, a Met Gala co-chair, on the blue carpet at the 2025 Met Gala.  Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

2025 Met Gala co-chair Pharrell Williams arrives on the blue carpet. 

Coco Jones

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style"
Coco Jones at the 2025 Met Gala.  Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

Grammy-winner and actress Coco Jones walks the blue carpet at the 2025 Met Gala. 

Sabrina Ionescu

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Sabrina Ionescu attends the 2025 Met Gala.  Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Sabrina Ionescu, who helped lead the New York Liberty to the 2024 WNBA Championship, arrives at the 2025 Met Gala.

Breanna Stewart

gettyimages-2213600569.jpg
Breanna Stewart at the 2025 Met Gala.  Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

WNBA champion and New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart arrives at the Met for fashion's biggest night. 

Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley attends the 2025 Met Gala.  Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Philadelphia Eagles running back and Super Bowl LIX champion Saquon Barkley is back in New York for the 2025 Met Gala. 

Sydney Sweeney

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Sydney Sweeney at the 2025 Met Gala. Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Actress Sydney Sweeney, from "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus," arrives on the blue carpet. 

Anna Wintour with Colman Domingo and Lewis Hamilton

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Met Gala chair Anna Wintour with co-chairs Colman Domingo and Lewis Hamilton at the 2025 Met Gala.  Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour arrives on the blue carpet with co-chairs Colman Domingo and Lewis Hamilton.

Ego Nwodim

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Ego Nwodim attends the 2025 Met Gala.  Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"Saturday Night Live" actress and comedian Ego Nwodim poses on the blue carpet. 

Emma Chamberlain

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style"
Emma Chamberlain at the 2025 Met Gala.  Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images
Teyana Taylor

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style"
Teyana Taylor at the 2025 Met Gala in New York City.  Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

First to arrive at the 2025 Met Gala is singer-songwriter and actress Teyana Taylor. 

Most iconic Met Gala looks from the past five decades

You may recall Zendaya's light-up Cinderella dress, Doja Cat's full on cat, and Billy Porter's epic gold ensemble, but what about Cher's "naked dress" at her Met Gala debut in 1974?

We're counting down some of the most iconic looks from the recent favorites and all the way back to the early years. 

See 31 of the most iconic looks here.

What to know about the Metropolitan Museum of Art

The Met Gala is held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The museum dates back to the 19th century and is home to more than a dozen different collections featuring tens of thousands of pieces. 

The Met originally opened to the public in April 1870. It occupies two million square feet between 80th and 84th streets on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan's Upper East Side. 

The Met Gala is actually a fundraiser for the museum's Costume Institute. The event started out in 1948 as a supper club called "The Costume Institute Benefit."

Since 1999, the guest list has been controlled by Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. Under her leadership, the event has raised nearly $250 million.

The museum CEO announced Monday this year's gala has already raised a record $31 million

How long does the Met Gala last?

The Met Gala is a New York City tradition, held each year on the first Monday in May.

The red carpet arrivals kicked off at 5:30 p.m. E.T., and they usually last for several hours

There is no official end time, and stars have been known to show up late, most notably Rihanna. 

Last year, Zendaya made a surprise return on the red carpet with a second look in the 9-o-clock hour. 

Once the stars make their way up the Met steps and into the museum, there is a party inside dinner and music. They also have a chance to check out the Costume Institute's spring exhibition before it officially opens to the public on May 10. 

