A$AP Rocky confirms baby No. 3 with Rihanna at the 2025 Met Gala

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky once again stole the show at the Met Gala with tons of news-making moments.

The power couple is expecting their third child, the rapper A$AP Rocky confirmed on Sunday.

"It feels amazing, you know," gala co-chair A$AP Rocky told reporters who congratulated him Monday after outlets reported the couple was expecting their third child. "It's time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I'm glad everybody's happy for us 'cause we definitely happy, you know."

Met Gala Co-Chair A$AP Rocky attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York City. Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

TMZ reported earlier Monday that Rihanna and the rapper were expecting their third child.

A representative for Rihanna didn't immediately return The Associated Press' request for comment.

Photos taken of the singer on Monday walking in New York showed her with what appeared to be a baby bump.

Rihanna at The Carlyle Hotel before the 2025 Met Gala: "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York, New York. Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty Images

"Honestly, it's a blessing nonetheless," Rocky told the AP. "Because you know how like some people in other situations at times can be envious of other people. But we've been seeing love for the most part. And we real receptive to that and appreciate that, you know what I mean? That's love. Love is love."

Rihanna hasn't yet walked the Met Gala carpet as of 8 p.m. The clothing and makeup entrepreneur and singer didn't attend the 2024 Met Gala, but in 2023 she and her long-time partner were among the last to arrive. This year, A$AP Rocky walked the blue carpet before Rihanna's arrival.

The couple announced their last pregnancy in a similarly starry way: At the 2023 Super Bowl, Rihanna emerged on stage for her halftime performance with baby bump on full display. Their son Riot Rose was born later that year. The couple debuted the newest addition to their family in a rare photoshoot in September of that year. It also featured their first child, RZA, who was born in May 2022.

Rocky is one of the 2025 Met Gala co-chairs of the menswear-theme event tied to the museum's "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." But his attendance at this year's Met Gala wasn't always a sure bet. That announcement came a couple of months before the opening of his trial on firearms charges in Los Angeles. Rocky was ultimately found not guilty in mid-February. Jurors had deliberated for just about three hours before reaching the verdict.

At his trial, he showed his eye for fashion. He sported tailored suits and luxury labels throughout the proceedings. Yves Saint Laurent even put out press releases directing attention to his high-fashion court attire. He was clad in a pinstripe Saint Laurent suit for the verdict.

Upon the reading of the verdict, Rocky ran toward the back of the room to hug Rihanna, who appeared inside the court on multiple occasions throughout the trial. Rocky, whose legal name is Rakim Mayers, had faced up to 24 years in prison if he had been convicted of all charges.

He's collaborated with several designers and brands on shoes, sunglasses and clothing collections. In December, he was honored with the Cultural Innovator Award at the British Fashion Council's Fashion Awards.