Here's what time the 2025 Met Gala will start and end tonight

The biggest night in fashion is finally here!

The 2025 Met Gala is tonight in New York City. Here's everything to know about what time red carpet arrivals start and how long they're expected to last.

The annual benefit raises money for the museum's Costume Institute, dating back to 1948.

The 2025 theme, which coincides with the Costume Institute's spring exhibition, is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," and the dress code is "Tailored for You."

This year's co-chairs are Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and, of course, Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. LeBron James will be an honorary chair, and there will be a "host committee" made up of 25 other stars.

What time does the Met Gala red carpet start?

The Met Gala is held each year on the first Monday in May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

This year, the red carpet arrivals officially start at 5:30 p.m. E.T. on Monday, May 5.

Members of the press check in hours before to line up along The Met's iconic steps and watch the stars arrive.

Fans and paparazzi also flock to line up outside The Mark Hotel for the first glimpse of what the stars are wearing. The hotel is located about four blocks from the museum, and guests often get ready there before heading over.

Wintour is usually the first to arrive on the red carpet -- which isn't always red. Last year, it was off-white and green, and in 2023, it was white with red and blue swirls.

How long does the Met Gala red carpet last?

The red carpet arrivals usually take several hours, and there is no official end time.

Stars have been known to show up late, most notably Rihanna, who did not attend last year.

She is always one to watch at the Met Gala, and when asked who is allowed to arrive late, Wintour once replied, "Rihanna."

Last year, Zendaya started the night in an ocean blue gown, and then returned in the 9-o-clock hour with a second look -- a never-before-worn Givenchy couture gown and vintage hat adorned with roses.

Other iconic looks from the night included Tyla's dress made of sand and Cardi B's giant black gown.

How to watch the Met Gala red carpet arrivals

While the arrivals start at 5:30 p.m., stars will continue to trickle in throughout the night.

At 8 p.m., be sure to watch special coverage streaming on CBS News New York.

Ali Bauman will have all the bold looks and interviews from the famous Met steps.

What happens at the Met Gala after the red carpet?

Much of what what happens inside the Met Gala is shrouded in secrecy. Wintour is rumored to have many rules, including the use of cellphones and social media.

Attendees must be invited, and individual tickets cost $75,000, The Met told CBS MoneyWatch.

Once stars make their way up into the museum, there is a party inside with dinner and music. Guests also have a chance to explore the Costume Institute's spring exhibition before it officially opens to the public on May 10.

Last year's menu featured a spring vegetable salad, followed by a beef fillet topped with a tortellini rose and a not-so-poison-apple for dessert -- a nod to the theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Fashion Reawakened."

There was also speculation about a surprise musical performance from Ariana Grande and "Wicked" co-star Cynthia Erivo.