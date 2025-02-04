Met Gala dress code announced for 2025. Here's what to know about this year's theme.

NEW YORK -- The Met Gala dress code has been announced for 2025. This year, fashion's biggest night will be "Tailored for You."

Here's everything to know about this year's theme and the exhibit it celebrates.

What is the Met Gala theme this year?

The Met Gala theme for 2025 goes hand-in-hand with a new exhibit opening at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, called "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."

It's the first Met Gala exhibit in more than 20 years to focus exclusively on menswear, specifically Black style.

The Costume Institute also said it will be bringing back a longstanding tradition of a "host committee," adding more celebrities on top of this year's hosts, Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky, LeBron James and, of course, Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

"The theme this year is not only timely," said Usher, who is named on the host committee, "but also speaks to our rich culture that should always be widely celebrated."

"Our style isn't just what we wear — it's how we move, how we own our space, how we tell our story without saying a word," added Sha'Carri Richardson, who is also on the committee.

Celebrity chef Kwame Onwuachi will join the stars to create the menu for the night.

What exhibition is the 2025 Met Gala theme celebrating?

The Met says the Costume Institute's new exhibit, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," takes a cultural and historical look at "Black style from the 18th century to today through the lens of dandyism."

The exhibit was inspired by Guest Curator Monica L. Miller's book, "Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity."

"Fashion and dress have been used in a contest of power and aesthetics for Black people from the time of enslavement to the present, and dandyism has long served as a vehicle through which one can manipulate the relationship between clothing, identity, and power," Miller said in a statement announcing the exhibit. "The history of Black dandyism illustrates how Black people have transformed from being enslaved and stylized as luxury items, acquired like any other signifier of wealth and status, to autonomous, self-fashioning individuals who are global trendsetters."

The Met Gala will be held on May 5, and the exhibit opens May 10. It will be on view through Oct. 26.

What were past Met Gala themes through the years?

The Met Gala exhibit and coinciding theme for 2024 was "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," with the dress code, "The Garden of Time."

Other recent themes honored fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, looked back on the history American fashion, and celebrated "Camp: Notes on Fashion."