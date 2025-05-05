How much does it cost to attend the 2025 Met Gala?

Inflation has pushed up the price of many things, but not of tickets to the 2025 Met Gala.

The A-list event, held annually on the first Monday in May to benefit The Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, draws celebrities from the worlds of entertainment, business and other domains in support of the Met's acquisitions and exhibitions on fashion.

While the cost of attending the event, dubbed "fashion's biggest night," jumped in 2024, the price of tickets to this year's gala is unchanged. The catch? You must be invited to attend — tickets aren't available for purchase by the general public.

How much are Met Gala tickets?

The cost of entry to the 2025 Met Gala for an individual is $75,000. Tables for multiple guests start at $350,000. Often, couture powerhouses that sell high-end fashion will purchase tables and invite stars as their guests, so some celebrities won't pay a dime to attend.

What is this year's Met Gala theme?

The Met Gala's theme changes every year to celebrate the opening of the Costume Institute's spring exhibition. The year's theme: "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."

It is the first Met exhibit devoted exclusively to Black designers and the first in more than two decades to focus on menswear, according to the Associated Press.

"I think honoring minorities, honoring Black and brown people in these spaces and outside every day, is important," musical artist Janelle Monáe, told the wire service. "The ones who have dedicated their lives to this country to serve, build and give us art to sustain us for a lifetime. We should continue to honor them and push forward and stand on their shoulders."

Monáe is a member this year's Gala host committee, along with Simone Biles, Spike Lee, Ayo Edebiri, André 3000, and other public figures across sports and the arts.

The museum in February revealed the event's co-chairs and host committee as well as its dress code, "Tailored for You." It relates to the exhibition, focusing on tailored suiting styles and menswear, but leaves room for interpretation.

The 2025 Met Gala co-chairs are actor Colman Domingo, Formula I driver Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky, hip hop impresario Pharrell Williams, and fashion icon Anna Wintour, the long-time editor-in-chief of Vogue. NBA star LeBron James is serving as an honorary chair, according to The Met.

Pharrell Williams, Anna Wintour, Lewis Hamilton and Andrew Bolton attend a press conference announcing the Spring 2025 Costume Institute exhibition "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Oct. 9, 2024, in New York City. Taylor Hill/WireImage

The annual benefit provides the costume department with its primary source of annual funding for exhibitions, publications, acquisitions and other operating costs.

One day before the Met Gala, a newer red-carpet event, The Debt Gala, will be held in Brooklyn. The event was founded to raise funds for organizations that help relieve medical debt for people in marginalized communities. It also has a theme: Let Them Eat Cake: Ruined Riches. Tickets cost $35.

