Philadelphia-area school closings, delays, virtual learning days for Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026
The Philadelphia area is digging out after a major storm dumped 14 inches on the city and several more in parts of the region.
All blizzard and winter storm warnings have been canceled in the region, but cleanup continues around the region and ice could form overnight when temperatures drop.
The School District of Philadelphia said it will share its plans for Tuesday later Monday.
Delays on this page are current as of