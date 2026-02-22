Philadelphia to delay trash, recycling pickup by 2 days because of snowstorm, city says

Trash and recycling collections in Philadelphia will be suspended for two days this week because of the major snowstorm hitting the region.

Due to the storm, sanitation crews and equipment will be diverted to snow operations.

For this week, Monday collections will be picked up Wednesday, and Tuesday's collections will be picked up Thursday. Collections for the rest of the week will continue in the same sequence, with trash picked up two days behind the regular schedule.

The city says there will also be no collection in rear driveways, and the collection schedule could change depending on the storm.

Second-day trash collection is suspended this week, according to the city.

This storm could drop 8-14 inches of snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning. The city is under a snow emergency and a disaster emergency because of the storm. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro issued a disaster emergency declaration for the state as well.