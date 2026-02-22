Philadelphia-area school closings, delays, virtual learning days for Monday, Feb. 23, 2026

A major nor'easter taking aim at Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware on Sunday has prompted schools to start announcing closings and virtual learning days for Monday, Feb. 23.

On Saturday, School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington announced that classes will be held virtually on Monday because the district already used its built-in snow day back on Jan. 26.

Philadelphia could see 12-18 inches of snow with this storm, and higher amounts are likely in South Jersey, especially along the coast.

Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware have all issued emergency declarations in response to the storm, which is likely to cause whiteout conditions on many major roads.