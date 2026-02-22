Watch CBS News
How much snow has fallen in Philadelphia region so far? Here are the latest totals.

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
A nor'easter is dumping snow in the Philadelphia region Sunday night into Monday, as the city could get 8-14 inches of snow. 

The storm has prompted a blizzard warning for all of New Jersey, Delaware and southeastern Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia, through 6 p.m. Monday. The Poconos are also under the blizzard warning. 

A winter storm warning is in effect through Monday at 6 p.m. for Berks, Chester and upper Montgomery counties and the Lehigh Valley. A coastal flooding warning is also in effect until 5 a.m. Monday for all shore points, back bays and Delaware beaches. 

The storm is happening about a month after Philadelphia got nearly 10 inches of snow at the end of January. 

Here's a look at the latest snow totals as of Sunday evening: 

Pennsylvania snowfall totals

  • Philadelphia International Airport: 1.5 inches
  • Nazareth: 2.6 inches
  • Willow Grove 1.6 inches
  • Norristown: 1.6 inches
  • Mount Pocono: 3.3 inches
  • Whitehall Township 2.2 inches
  • West Chester: 1.5 inches
  • Exton: 1.4 inches

New Jersey snowfall totals

  • Brigantine: 4.1 inches
  • Atlantic City International: 2.6 inches
  • Hammonton: 1.8 inches
  • Lumberton: 3.5 inches
  • Cherry Hill: 3.5 inches
  • Blackwood: 2.5 inches
  • Lindenwold: 2.0 inches
  • Vineland: 2.0 inches  
  • Trenton Mercer Airport: 2.8 inches

Delaware snowfall totals

  • New Castle County Airport : 0.6 inches 
  • Georgetown: 2.2 inches
  • North Harrington: 5.0 inches

