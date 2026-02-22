How much snow has fallen in Philadelphia region so far? Here are the latest totals.
A nor'easter is dumping snow in the Philadelphia region Sunday night into Monday, as the city could get 8-14 inches of snow.
The storm has prompted a blizzard warning for all of New Jersey, Delaware and southeastern Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia, through 6 p.m. Monday. The Poconos are also under the blizzard warning.
A winter storm warning is in effect through Monday at 6 p.m. for Berks, Chester and upper Montgomery counties and the Lehigh Valley. A coastal flooding warning is also in effect until 5 a.m. Monday for all shore points, back bays and Delaware beaches.
The storm is happening about a month after Philadelphia got nearly 10 inches of snow at the end of January.
Here's a look at the latest snow totals as of Sunday evening:
Pennsylvania snowfall totals
- Philadelphia International Airport: 1.5 inches
- Nazareth: 2.6 inches
- Willow Grove 1.6 inches
- Norristown: 1.6 inches
- Mount Pocono: 3.3 inches
- Whitehall Township 2.2 inches
- West Chester: 1.5 inches
- Exton: 1.4 inches
New Jersey snowfall totals
- Brigantine: 4.1 inches
- Atlantic City International: 2.6 inches
- Hammonton: 1.8 inches
- Lumberton: 3.5 inches
- Cherry Hill: 3.5 inches
- Blackwood: 2.5 inches
- Lindenwold: 2.0 inches
- Vineland: 2.0 inches
- Trenton Mercer Airport: 2.8 inches
Delaware snowfall totals
- New Castle County Airport : 0.6 inches
- Georgetown: 2.2 inches
- North Harrington: 5.0 inches