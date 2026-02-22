How much snow has fallen in Philadelphia region so far? Here are the latest totals.

A nor'easter is dumping snow in the Philadelphia region Sunday night into Monday, as the city could get 8-14 inches of snow.

The storm has prompted a blizzard warning for all of New Jersey, Delaware and southeastern Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia, through 6 p.m. Monday. The Poconos are also under the blizzard warning.

A winter storm warning is in effect through Monday at 6 p.m. for Berks, Chester and upper Montgomery counties and the Lehigh Valley. A coastal flooding warning is also in effect until 5 a.m. Monday for all shore points, back bays and Delaware beaches.

The storm is happening about a month after Philadelphia got nearly 10 inches of snow at the end of January.

Here's a look at the latest snow totals as of Sunday evening:

Pennsylvania snowfall totals

Philadelphia International Airport: 1.5 inches

Nazareth: 2.6 inches

Willow Grove 1.6 inches

Norristown: 1.6 inches

Mount Pocono: 3.3 inches

Whitehall Township 2.2 inches

West Chester: 1.5 inches

Exton: 1.4 inches

New Jersey snowfall totals

Brigantine: 4.1 inches

Atlantic City International: 2.6 inches

Hammonton: 1.8 inches

Lumberton: 3.5 inches

Cherry Hill: 3.5 inches

Blackwood: 2.5 inches

Lindenwold: 2.0 inches

Vineland: 2.0 inches

Trenton Mercer Airport: 2.8 inches

Delaware snowfall totals