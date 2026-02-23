New Jersey travel ban extended for most roads, SEPTA suspends bus and Regional Rail service

A major winter storm continues to blanket southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

While the heaviest snow has ended, most areas could pick up several more inches by the time the storm completely tapers off later Monday.

Travel restrictions are in effect across all three states, and most public transit service has been suspended for Monday.

Pennsylvania driving restrictions

A travel ban is not in effect in Pennsylvania, but drivers have been asked by PennDOT to stay off roads as crews work to clear snow throughout the day Monday.

However, speed restrictions are in place on numerous roads and highways

Speeds reduced to 45 mph:

Interstates 78, 80, 81, and 380

U.S. 22

Routes 33 and 309

Tier 4 vehicle restrictions - no commercial vehicles permitted:

I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway section) entire length

I-78 entire length

I-80 from I-81 to New Jersey

I-84 entire length

I-95 entire length

I-295 entire length

I-380 entire length

I-476 entire length

I-676 entire length

Route 33 entire length

U.S. 22 from I-78 to New Jersey

All tier restrictions on the Pennsylvania Turnpike were lifted shortly around 7:45 a.m.

School buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are also not allowed to drive on these affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro issued a disaster emergency declaration on Sunday, which will allow the state to adjust resources needed in response to the storm.

New Jersey driving restrictions

A travel ban remains in effect until noon on most New Jersey roads Monday.

According to the New Jersey State Police, the extended travel ban covers all roads except the New Jersey Turnpike on Feb. 23.

All non-exempt vehicles are barred from driving on state, county, municipal and interstate roads while the travel restrictions are in effect.

The state first put a travel ban in place at 9 p.m. Sunday.

Delaware driving restrictions

A Level 3 travel ban is in effect for Sussex County, Delaware. Under a Level 3 ban, only first responders, emergency personnel and essential workers are allowed on the roads.

The Delaware Emergency Management Agency said the driving ban restrictions will remain in place until further notice as crews work to clear roads, many of which are still "impassable."

SEPTA suspends Regional Rail, bus service

SEPTA has suspended all bus service, including G service, until further notice due to the storm.

Regional Rail service is temporarily suspended Monday morning until safety inspections are complete on the tracks.

T service is being diverted to 40th and Market streets, and M service is only operating between the 69th Street Transit Center and Radnor Station due to a downed tree.

Service on the Market-Frankford (L), Broad Street (B) and Media-Sharon Hill (D) lines is operating as normal but delays and cancellations are possible.

NJ Transit service suspended

NJ Transit suspended all bus, light rail and Access Link services by 6 p.m. Sunday, and suspended all rail service by 9 p.m.

The agency says rail service will stay suspended through the start of the day Monday, and all other services will resume as conditions allow.