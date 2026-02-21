State of emergency declared in New Jersey for snowstorm as officials around Philadelphia region urge caution

New Jersey has issued a state of emergency as a winter storm with potentially 10+ inches of snow is on track to hit the state Sunday into Monday.

The CBS Philadelphia NEXT Weather team expects this storm to start Sunday afternoon before intensifying Sunday night, when as much as 2 inches of snow an hour could fall. A blizzard warning is in effect along the New Jersey coast as this could produce whiteout conditions.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill issued the state of emergency for Sunday, Feb. 22 and urged residents to stay off the roads during the storm. The state of emergency takes effect at 12 p.m.

NJ Transit is warning riders to prepare for possible service adjustments including delays and cancellations as the storm develops.

Atlantic City preparing for storm

Officials in Atlantic City held a news conference Saturday urging residents to move their cars off snow emergency routes ahead of the storm.

Free parking will be available in The Wave Garage and the Showboat garage for residents.

City officials said Friday there are more than 1,500 tons of salt onhand and the 28 plow trucks will be ready to go.

Philadelphia storm preps

Mayor Cherelle Parker, School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington and other city officials planned to provide an update on storm preparations at 6 p.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.