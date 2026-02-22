Disaster emergency declared in Pennsylvania due to dangerous winter storm

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has issued a disaster emergency declaration in anticipation of a major and potentially record-breaking winter storm.

A blizzard warning is in effect for Philadelphia and all of southeastern Pennsylvania, while a winter storm warning is in effect for Berks, Chester and upper Montgomery counties and the Lehigh Valley.

"I signed a proclamation of a disaster emergency, which will allow this team the flexibility to procure what is needed to flex what is needed, and to be able to deal with this storm," Shapiro said Sunday. "It'll also provide us some flexibility as we work with our local leaders, from mayors to county commissioners and others."

An estimated 12-18 inches of snow could fall around Philadelphia and the surrounding areas. In the Poconos, those totals could be closer to 14-22 inches.

Snow totals forecast CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker also declared a disaster emergency Sunday afternoon, saying the decision will allow the city to "more effectively fight this large and dangerous storm as it rolls in."

PennDOT officials urged drivers to stay home and off the roads unless it's absolutely necessary starting Sunday night into Monday morning.

The agency said it's moving equipment and manpower from two other regions in the state to southeastern Pennsylvania to assist with the storm response. The following travel restrictions also go into effect at 3 p.m. Sunday:

I-78 entire length

I-80 from I-81 to New Jersey

I-81 entire length

I-83 entire length

I-84 entire length

I-95 entire length

I-283 entire length

I-295 entire length

I-380 entire length

I-476 entire length

I-676 entire length

Route 33 entire length

U.S. 22 from I-78 to New Jersey

PA Turnpike I-76 from Carlisle (Exit 226) to PA Turnpike I-276

PA Turnpike I-276 entire length

PA Turnpike Northeast Extension I-476 entire length

The storm is also on track to hit New Jersey and its coastal communities especially hard. Gov. Mikie Sherrill issued a state of emergency for the state, which went into effect at noon Sunday. Parts of South Jersey and the Shore could get between 14-22 inches of snow.