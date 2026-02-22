Part of Camden, New Jersey, under boil water advisory because of main break

Some Camden, New Jersey, residents are under a boil water advisory because of a water main break Sunday night as snow falls across the Philadelphia region, the water company said.

The water main break happened at the intersection of 9th and Jefferson streets.

American Water Contract Services Group has issued a boil water advisory for customers who live south of Ferry Avenue through Collings Road, encompassing Fairview, Morgan Village, and Centerville, as well as a small portion of Waterfront South.

American Water Contract Services Group is also recommending these measures for people who live in the area of Camden:

Throw away uncooked food or beverages or ice cubes made with tap water during the day of the advisory.

Keep boiled water in the refrigerator for drinking.

Do not swallow water while showering or bathing.

Rinse hand-washed dishes with a diluted bleach solution (one tablespoon of household bleach per gallon of tap water) or clean your dishes in a dishwasher using the hot wash cycle and dry cycle.

Do not use home filtering devices in place of boiling or using bottled water; most home water filters will not provide adequate protection from microorganisms.

Use only boiled water to treat minor injuries.

Provide pets with drinking water that has been boiled (and cooled).

Areas like Camden in South Jersey are expected to get 8 to 14 inches of snow as a nor'easter hits the Delaware Valley Sunday night into Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.