Election Day 2022: Pa. Senate, governor race live updates
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Election Day 2022 is here, and voters in our region could help shape the balance of power in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.
All 435 House seats are up for re-election Tuesday. There are a total of 31 House districts across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware (which has just one representative in the House).
This is known as a midterm election, which takes place midway between presidential elections. The next presidential race is in 2024. This is not a primary election: a primary is where voters pick the candidate that will represent their specific party.
Pennsylvania's Election Day will be closely watched around the nation, with all eyes on the race for an open Senate seat and the governor's seat.
In the race to replace former U.S. Senator Pat Toomey are Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, and Democrat John Fetterman, the commonwealth's lieutenant governor. Depending on the results of other close races in states such as Georgia and Arizona, the winner of this Pennsylvania race could tip the balance of power in the Senate in their party's favor.
In the Pennsylvania governor's race, Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro, the commonwealth's attorney general, faces off against Republican Doug Mastriano, a state senator from central Pennsylvania.
In Philadelphia, there are City Council seats up for a vote, and two ballot questions asking voters to change how the city functions.
And many voters will have a choice for new members of their local school boards.
Follow our live blog below for live updates and more throughout the day.
Voting machines down across Mercer County
A county in New Jersey is experiencing issues with its voting machines. All machines in each district in Mercer County are down due to a printing and scanning issue with the ballots.
But the county says voters can still report to their polling location to cast their vote. Voters will use a standard ballot and insert it into the "emergency slot" in the machine.
Mercer County officials will not be able to tally those votes Tuesday night and are working to fix the system.
Polling locations are open until 8 p.m. in New Jersey.
What you need to know when heading to polls
CBS3 reporter Wakisha Bailey was in Roxborough where she caught up with Al Schmidt, the president and CEO of the Committee of Seventy. He joined Eyewitness News providing important information for voters as they head to the polls during today's pivotal Midterm Elections.
Watch the interview in the video below.
Still time for Philly voters to correct mail-in ballot errors
There is still time for Philadelphia voters to correct any issues with their mail-in ballots.
Anyone who voted by mail in Philadelphia should double-check the list posted online by the city to make sure their name is not on it.
More than 2,000 early ballots were rejected because they were either submitted unsigned, undated or in the wrong envelope.
If your name is on any of those lists you must go to City Hall, room 140, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to deal with any discrepancies and make sure your vote is counted.
Where is my polling place?
Polls in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware.
Headed to cast your vote but unsure where your polling place is? Find your location in the links below.
Pennsylvania: You can locate your polling place by typing your county of residence, city, street name, house number, and zip code, here.
New Jersey: Your polling location information can be found using the NJ.gov online search tool here.
Delaware: List of voting locations can be found here.
