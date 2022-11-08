Election Day went smoothly in Philly, with few complaints

Election Day goes smoothly with few complaints in Philadelphia

Election Day goes smoothly with few complaints in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Voting mostly went smoothly in Philadelphia this Election Day, and the city's Election Task Force had a little more than a dozen complaints to deal with throughout the day.

The task force was out in full force Tuesday, working to iron out issues happening at polling places in the city. The complaints the task force received were mostly minor, officials said.

Voters who spoke to CBS3 reported few issues amid the hustle and bustle at polling places.

"It was a simple process, I walked in, signed in and voted and it was very quick," said David Goodman, a voter at a polling place near Logan Square in Center City.

"I went in, they had my name in the book, and I put my card in the machine. It all worked like it's supposed to," voter Flora Wolf said.

The biggest complaints handled by the task force Tuesday were about missing campaign signs and candidate materials too close to the entrances of polling places.

"We were certainly prepared for certain issues in case they came up," said Assistant District Attorney Brian Collins, who was among 40 other ADAs on the task force.

On the missing campaign signs: "we looked into that and reminded everybody that they had to be respectful," Collins said.

Some campaigns were also warned about electioneering. The state election code prohibits campaigning near polling places.

"Meaning people campaigning in places where they may or may not be allowed to," Collins said. "The rule of course is people can't campaign or electioneer within 10 feet of a polling place. So sometimes it's just a question of 'are they just too close to the polls?'"

At the Arch Street Presbyterian Church in Center City, there were no signs of electioneering or any issues.

Voters who see something suspicious can call the task force hotline at 215-686-9641. It's the job of the task force to make sure votes are safe through the state certification.