Joy to the Polls brings DJs to polls to encourage voting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As voters in South Philadelphia turned out to cast their ballot, a set of turn tables popped up to turn up the volume on their Election Day. And voters were jumping for joy!

All over Philadelphia and all day long Celebrity DJs like DJ Diamond Kuts and Questlove have been turning polling places into parties.

And it's all thanks to a nonpartisan initiative called Joy to the Polls co-founded by Nelini Stamp. She says it started in 2020 in Philadelphia after an early-voting dance party went viral, and it's been their mission ever since.

"This is what voting should be about Joy!" Stamp said. "Look voter suppression is not cool. Long waiting lines are not the best, but we want to bring joy to the people. I mean this should be a national holiday it should be a celebration!"

Why music?

Stamp says, "Why not? No matter who you are, your social economic background, and it goes beyond words."

"Music makes you feel good," DJ Diamond Kuts said. "Sometimes you're in the line and just standing there ready to vote, but if you can dance your way into the poll and it adds a different vibe and a different experience, it means a lot to me honestly."

No matter who voters voted for on the inside of South Philadelphia High School or Ford PAL Recreation center, from the outside there was only one party going on.

"It's a beautiful day to change the world, honey!" one attendee said.

Another attendee said, "To see the excitement, enthusiasm, the music. It makes up for us living in the most negative time I've ever lived through. This is a positive."