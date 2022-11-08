Election Results
Pennsylvania Midterm Election 2022 Results
Governor: Josh Shapiro vs. Doug Mastriano
US Senate and House Key race: John Fetterman vs. Mehmet Oz vs. Daniel Wassmer vs. Erik Gerhardt vs. Richard Weiss; House race results and more
State Assembly
New Jersey Midterm Election 2022 Results
US House, NJ State Senate and NJ State House (Key race: Andy Kim vs. Bob Healey)
Delaware Midterm Election 2022 Results
US House
Attorney General, Auditor and Treasurer
State Assembly
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.