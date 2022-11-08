What issues are important to voters during midterm election?

What issues are important to voters in 2022 midterm election?

What issues are important to voters in 2022 midterm election?

What issues are important to voters in 2022 midterm election?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The future of issues like abortion, inflation and election integrity are just some of what's at stake for voters in this year's midterm elections. Polls have been open all morning and CBS3 has been speaking with some voters.

Many say they have a big decision to make.

Polling locations throughout Pennsylvania opened at 7 a.m. and we caught up with voters outside Roxborough High School. The first voter in line was Jim McCann.

"We just need a change in our government," McCann said.

Voters like McCann will decide the future of the state and potentially the country.

"The two parties have to resolve their differences instead of fighting back and forth," Richard Rapp said.

For voter Phuong Lee it's important to have their voice heard.

"Coming from an immigrant family it's such an important thing to get out there and have your voice be heard," Lee said.

Former Philadelphia Commissioner Al Schmidt joined Eyewitness News to discuss what voters can expect this midterm.

"Now many states and Pennsylvania have a significant number of voters who vote by mail and it takes some time to count those ballots," Schmidt said.

More than 1.4 million people in Pennsylvania have requested to vote by mail. Seventy percent of those requests came from democrats while others are choosing to vote in person like Sarah Ruggiero, who showed off her "I voted" sticker.

A key issue at the top of her list? Abortion.

"That's very important for me and other women across the state and it's an important reason why I'm here today," Ruggiero said.

For Jim McCann, it's crime.

"There was a shooting right here. Four people got shot two yards from where we are standing," McCann said.

It's these issues that voters were up early to cast their ballots on Election Day.

Elected officials say they intend to have all votes counted by Wednesday.