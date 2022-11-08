Voters can still cast ballots in Mercer County despite issues

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- A county in New Jersey is experiencing issues with its voting machines. All machines in each district in Mercer County are down due to a printing and scanning issue with the ballots.

It's been a mixed reaction from voters and political candidates with some saying the process has been smooth, while other candidates say voters have called them with alarming concerns about the process.

It's important to emphasize that voters in Mercer County can still vote. The Mercer County clerk says there's a problem with Dominion Voting Systems' scanners not reading the ballot.

A Dominion spokesperson says they believe the problem is with the printed ballots and not its technology.

Each scanner has a slot where voters can securely insert their ballots after they fill them out, but the county will have to count the ballots manually.

Many voters say it was a surprise not having the machines to help with voting.

"It's worse with this stuff," Trenton resident Dora Thomas said. "I'm used to machines, going in, pushing the buttons and you get out of there. This, you gotta circle, you gotta do that, it's crazy."

CBS3 has requested an interview with Mercer County's Deputy Superintendent of Elections to answer questions about how this will impact results coming on Tuesday night.