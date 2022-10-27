With Pennsylvania Senate race in spotlight, retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey discusses key contest Next week is the last full week of campaigning before Election Day. Millions of people have already cast ballots, and races are tightening across the Senate battleground map, including in Arizona and Pennsylvania. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest on the midterms, including CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa's conversations with retiring Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey and Josh Shapiro, the Democratic candidate in the state's governor's race.