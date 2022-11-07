Thousands of Philadelphia mail-in ballots need to be corrected

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- While many voters will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballot in the 2022 midterm election, others submitted their votes by mail. In Philadelphia, officials are urging those who used mail-in ballots to check an online list to ensure there were no issues with their ballot.

As of Nov. 5, there were 3,596 ballots in question. They are in question due to a lack of signature on the declaration envelope or lack of a written date on the declaration envelopes.

There are also mail-in-absentee ballots from voters who wrote a date that may be considered potentially incorrect under the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania's recent decision.

Voters need to resolve the issue in person at City Hall.

In order to help voters, the city commissioners posted a list online with the voters whose ballots are in question.

City commissioner Lisa Deeley tells Eyewitness News she "strongly advises" the voters to visit City Hall Room 140 to correct the ballot.

The office is open on Monday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Click here to view the list and see if your ballot needs to be corrected.