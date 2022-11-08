Oz, Fetterman make final push as grueling campaign nears end

PENNSBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- After months on the campaign trail and millions of dollars spent on political ads, it's now time for the voters to decide. Polls open early Tuesday, and the candidates vying for Pennsylvania's open seat in the U.S. Senate stayed on the trail Monday night making a final push for votes.

The night before Election Day, both Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz rallied their supporters.

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel joined Oz on the campaign stage Monday night, the arrival of the high-ranking party official showing how significant the Pennsylvania race is to both parties.

If this isn’t a sign of how important Pennsylvania is for the midterms for both parties, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is one of the speakers tonight at Dr. Oz’s rally. pic.twitter.com/99UkqxGvW3 — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) November 8, 2022

Before a crowd of 1,500 people in Montgomery County, Oz spent the first part of his speech attacking Fetterman, accusing him of having too extreme liberal views.

"We don't divide. We bring balance to the discussion," Oz said. "We figure out the right way forward and we do it together. Extreme ideas hurt people in the operating room."

During his short speech Monday, Oz outlined his three major concerns: the economy, crime and fentanyl.

Oz didn't give specific solutions to those problems. Instead, he said he believes in a secure border, school choice and affordable health care.

"Tell them I stand for change," Oz said.

On the other side of the Keystone State, Fetterman campaigned before a crowd in Pittsburgh, where he directly addressed having a stroke in the middle of the campaign season.

"At times, I'm going to mush two words together," he said, "but one thing I will always get right is making sure we stand for the important things in Washington, D.C."

Fetterman also attacked Oz for moving from New Jersey to Pennsylvania to run for Senate.

"Send me to Washington, D.C.," Fetterman said. "Send him back to New Jersey."

Polls will begin opening Tuesday morning in Pennsylvania at 7 a.m.