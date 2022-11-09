Watch CBS News
Local News

CBS News projects Shapiro defeats Mastriano to become PA's governor

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News projects Democrat Josh Shapiro has beaten Republican Doug Mastriano to become Pennsylvania's next governor. The projection was made with Shapiro beating Mastriano 54.6% to 43.5% with 74% of the vote reported.

Shapiro is currently the commonwealth's attorney general.

He was first elected as AG in 2016 and then reelected in 2020.

First published on November 8, 2022 / 11:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.