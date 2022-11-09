CBS News projects Shapiro defeats Mastriano to become PA's governor
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News projects Democrat Josh Shapiro has beaten Republican Doug Mastriano to become Pennsylvania's next governor. The projection was made with Shapiro beating Mastriano 54.6% to 43.5% with 74% of the vote reported.
Shapiro is currently the commonwealth's attorney general.
He was first elected as AG in 2016 and then reelected in 2020.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.