Clock is ticking to correct mail-in ballots in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Thousands of residents who voted by mail are at risk of having their ballots thrown out and time is ticking to fix the problem.

As voters pile into their polling place on Tuesday, some who sent in mail-in ballots were confused as to why they had to return to their drop-off areas.

"I must've signed it wrong because I asked him, 'What did I do?' He said he couldn't tell me that," voter Juanita Barnes told CBS3.

Barnes is one of about 3,800 Philadelphia voters who we're told their mail-in ballots were at risk of being thrown out.

Officials say the ballots in question were either unsigned, undated or in the wrong envelope and to correct it they would need a replacement ballot or have to vote in person.

"It's quite a burden because now I have to wait in line for an hour," a voter said. "I'm glad to do it but it's a few hours of anybody's time to correct a mistake that doesn't need to be corrected."

The Republican National Committee says under state law election officials should not count votes that aren't properly signed and dated. And The Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed.

"I think there's probably a lot of support that the voting system needs right now and it probably stretches beyond mail-in ballots, voter David Daigneault said.

While some voters received text messages and emails notifying them of the issue, Barnes said she also got a notice on her front door. It said her ballot was cancelled and she needed to act by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

"They said in there - this was bogus. He looked at it he said, 'I can tell you right off this is bogus,'" Barnes said.

The notice is from a campaign committee and not the Philadelphia Board of Elections.

Officials are advising everyone to check the official list and make the proper adjustments.

"Voting is such an essential aspect of American society and we need our votes to count," Sue Elwell said.

The city commissioner said in a tweet that The staff (including sheriff's officers) are doing the best they can to help as many voters as possible with very little time and resources.

If your name is on this list you can go to City Hall to correct any discrepancies. You can also view the list here:

Lists of Philadelphia residents who returned ballots in the above categories are available in PDF or Excel formats here:

No signature: (pdf) or (xlsx)

No date: (pdf) or (xlsx)

Potentially incorrect date: (pdf) or (xlsx)

Not enclosed in a Secrecy Envelope (a.k.a. Naked Ballots): (pdf) or (xlsx)