Live Updates: House races to watch as Democrats and Republicans battle for control of Congress

The battle for control of the House of Representatives could come down a few districts across the country.
Republicans currently hold 212 seats and need to win just six more, in addition to the seats they currently hold, to win the majority. The latest CBS News Battleground Tracker polling estimates suggest has Republicans favored to comfortably surpass that number.
Democrats currently hold 220 seats, and there are three vacancies: GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski, of Indiana, died in August, and Democratic Reps. Charlie Crist and Ted Deutch, both of Florida, resigned.
The party that wins the White House often loses seats in the midterms, and high inflation and concerns about the economy have been big factors in President Joe Biden's low approval ratings.
Democrats are also facing a disadvantage because of the redistricting that occurred after the 2020 Census. Several heavily Republican states gained seats, while some heavily Democratic and battleground states lost a seat.
During the campaign season, Republicans focused on the economy, crime and immigration. Democrats were more scattered, touting abortion access and democratic values. But every Republican who challenged the 2020 election results in the House is likely to win reelection and only two of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump remain on the ballot for the general election.
Local dynamics may also play an outsize role in determining who wins the majority. Republicans invested heavily in flipping three South Texas congressional districts that have long been Democratic mainstays.
Another seat Republicans are eyeing is California's 47th Congressional District, home to Orange County. Democratic Rep. Katie Porter was first elected to represent the area in 2018, but the district has since been largely redrawn and now the Democratic star is locked in a fierce reelection battle with Republican Scott Baugh.
In Wisconsin's 3rd District, Democrat Ron Kind is retiring, and Democrat Brad Plaff and Republican Derrick Van Orden are on the ballot to replace him. Trump has endorsed Van Orden, which may not be helpful in the swing district.
Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the head of Democrats' campaign arm, is fighting for his seat in New York's 17th Congressional District. He brought out heavy hitters such as Mr. Biden and former President Bill Clinton to campaign.
In one of the few districts where Republicans are on defense, Rep. David Valadao is one of only two Republicans who voted to impeach Trump who will be on the ballot this cycle. Valadao represents California's 21st Congressional District but is running in the new 22nd District, which went for Mr. Biden by 13 points.
The first polls close Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET in parts of Indiana and Kentucky, and the final polls close at 1 a.m. ET in Alaska.
Republicans fight to win a House seat in Rhode Island after two decades
Voters in Rhode Island are deciding if Democrats should keep the House seat Rep. Jim Langevin held for over 20 years.
Allan Fung, who's the former mayor of Cranston, Rhode Island, is running against Democratic candidate Seth Magazine focusing on the economy – a topic used by Republicans against Democrats during the campaign trail.
Magazine has been Rhode Island's General Treasurer since 2015 and has been campaigning in favor of reproductive rights and against pro-Trump narratives.
Conversely to some Republican candidates, Fung said he is not a 2020 election denier. The GOP candidate told CBS News' Ed O'Keefe he recognizes Joe Biden as the "legitimate president."
According to Fung, former President Donald Trump hasn't endorsed him and it's not something he is focusing on. Other GOP big names like Kevin McCarthy and Chris Christie have campaigned with him.
Rhode Island hasn't sent a Republican to Congress since Sen. Lincoln Chafee's reelection in 2000.
New Jersey 7th District
Incumbent Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski flipped the 7th Congressional District, which extends along Central New Jersey. The district went for President Joe Biden by almost 10 points in 2020, but Malinowski was only elected by a one-point margin, according to NJ.com. The district has been redrawn and Mr. Biden would have only carried the new distrcit by 3.9 points.
Former state Senate leader Tom Kean is challenging Malinowski for the second time. Kean has sought to tie Malinowski to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Mr. Biden on inflation. In the redistricting, several deep-red counties were added, making the race more difficult for Malinowski.
Malinowski has tried to tie Kean to Trump and the "ascendant wing of the Republican Party" of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, according to NJ Spotlight News.
Iowa 2nd District
Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne is battling GOP challenger Zach Nunn in Iowa's newly redrawn 3rd District. Nunn was a state senator before he launched his congressional campaign.
Encompassing a vast portion of the state that includes the Des Moines metropolitan area, the district was historically also its largest by population. Census data from 2019 recorded roughly 850,000 residents, with around 100,000 fewer in the state's other three districts.
In 2021, when Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law to shift Iowa's congressional district boundaries, the 3rd District had new constituents and a voter base with different political ideologies.
The new counties in the district tend to lean Republican, posing a challenge for Axne, who earned her spot in two narrow victories against her predecessor, Republican David Young, in 2018 and 2020. In 2021, Axne became the only Democrat serving in Iowa's delegation.
Before she was elected to the House, Axne held various state government positions. The primary focus of her campaign has been fighting inflation, creating jobs in Iowa, protecting reproductive rights and expanding access to affordable healthcare.
Nunn served in the U.S. Air Force and worked on the National Security Council before joining the Iowa National Guard. Protecting the First and Second amendment, lowering taxes, supporting police and first responders, and opposing abortion rights were issues he touted as his campaign's top priorities.
California 47th District
Democratic Rep. Katie Porter flipped the conservative Orange County 45th District in 2018. Since then, she has become a Democratic star, especially famous for bringing a whiteboard to Congressional hearings.
But the 45th was largely redrawn in 2020 and she opted instead to run in the 47th District, where she was a newcomer to two-thirds of the district and Democrats have a slim one-point advantage. In 2020, Republicans managed to flip two California seats red — the first time they had been able to flip back districts since 1998.
Porter is now locked in a fierce battle with Republican Scott Baugh, a former assemblyman and longtime chair of the Orange County Republican Party.
Porter has managed to raise more than just about any House member this cycle, except for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
Wisconsin 3rd District
Democrat Brad Plaff and Republican Derrick Van Orden are facing off for Wisconsin's third congressional seat. Van Orden, a Trump-endorsed, retired Navy SEAL, was among the thousands of Americans who attended Donald Trump's Jan. 6, 2021 "Stop the Steal" rally.
The seat is currently held by Ron Kind, a Democrat retiring from Congress.
The 3rd Congressional district stretches along western and southwestern Wisconsin, encompassing La Crosse and Eau Claire.
Trump endorsed Van Orden in August 2021, and Van Orden pinned a tweet with the endorsement to the top of his Twitter profile.
"Derrick Van Orden is running for Congress in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District," Trump's endorsement said. "Derrick is a former Navy SEAL Senior Chief who bravely served and defended our Country. He strongly supports our Military, Veterans, Law Enforcement, and he will always fight for Secure Borders, the Second Amendment, and our incredible Farmers. Derrick has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"
Plaff is a member of the Wisconsin State Senate.
Texas 15th, 28th and 34th Districts
Democrats have long controlled the U.S. House seats in Texas in the Rio Grande Valley, but Republicans set their sights on three Congressional districts along the border. Not only would the flipping of the Rio Grande Valley represent a sea change in Texas politics, but could also contribute to the Republicans' taking back the House.
The Rio Grande Valley stretches several hundred miles along the border with Mexico. In West Texas, the 23rd Congressional District has long flip flopped between Democrats and Republicans, although Democrats' best chance to flip in 2018 fell flat when Republican Will Hurd won by less than 1,000 votes and after he retired in 2020, Republican Tony Gonzalez easily won by over 11,000 votes.
Moving east, the three other Congressional districts along the border have been long Democratic strongholds. Rep. Henry Cuellar has represented the 28th Congressional District since 2002, and his district was actually redistricted this cycle to be bluer. But he faced primary challenges in 2020 and 2022 from Jessica Cisneros, who had once been his intern and was backed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other progressives. The 2022 contest went to a runoff with Cuellar winning by less than 300 votes.
Cuellar was part of an FBI investigation earlier this year, and although he was not the target, his house was still searched. He denied any wrongdoing.
He now faces Republican Cassy Garcia, a former aide to Sen. Ted Cruz.
Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez was first elected to represent the 15th Congressional District in 2016, when Hillary Clinton won the district. But the 15th District was changed in redistricting, making it a district that former President Donald Trump would have won by three points, leaving Gonzalez to try his luck in the new 34th Congressional District, which President Joe Biden would have won by 16 points in 2020.
The old 34th Congressional District was vacated by Democratic Rep. Filomen Vega, who stepped down earlier this year. Gonzalez didn't run in the special election in May for the district's old lines – which were less blue than the new district – and the seat was won by a Republican, Mayra Flores. In her victory speech on May 1, she said the area had been "taken for granted."
The new 34th District is more blue, but Republicans have invested heavily in Flores since her surprise win and voters are now deciding between two incumbents. Democrats blamed a lack of interest and investment, two problems that are still issues in November.
In Gonzalez's old district – the 15th – Democrat Michelle Vallejo has been trying to defend the seat against Republican Monica de la Cruz. The DCCC and the House Majority PAC opted against spending money on ads in the race, according to the Texas Tribune, a sign of national Democrats' lack of enthusiasm in the race.
In a sign of how bullish Republicans are on the region, the state's top Republican, Gov. Greg Abbbott, will be holding his election night party in McAllen – part of the 15th Congressional District.
California 22nd District
Republicans are on defense in California's 22nd District, where U.S. Rep. David Valadao faces a challenge from state Assemblyman Rudy Salas.
Valadao is one of 10 Republicans in the House who voted to impeach former President Trump in January 2021. California has nonpartisan primaries, and Valadao barely edged out Republican Chris Mathys to proceed to the General Election.
This year was a test of whether a Republican who voted to impeach the former president could retain a seat in Congress.
Valadao currently represents California's 21st Congressional District, but redistricting has reshuffled districts.
The seat in the old 22nd Congressional District was held by Devin Nunes, who left Congress in the middle of his term to run former President Trump's social media site, Truth Social. It has since been held by Rep. Connie Conway, who won the seat in a special election.
The Central California district covers Visalia and Tulare, as well as part of Fresno.
The majority of House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump are retiring from Congress or lost their primaries. Valadao was vocal about his opposition to Trump's behavior on and around the attack on the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021.
"His inciting rhetoric was un-American, abhorrent, and absolutely an impeachable offense," Valadao said at the time.
Virginia 2nd District
Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia's 2nd Congressional District is the only member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol who is facing a tough reelection battle. Luria, a Democrat first elected in 2018, is facing Republican Jen Kiggans.
The 2nd District, which leans conservative, was redrawn this year to be even more conservative, but Luria went ahead with her reelection bid in the same district anyway.
"We cannot allow those who seek to destroy our country from within to prevail," Luria said in a statement on Jan. 6, 2022, when she announced she was running for reelection. "We need representatives and leaders who will uphold and strengthen our laws and institutions, not side with those who try to tear them down."
She's the only Democrat on the committee in a Republican-leaning district running for reelection. The committee's two Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, will not be returning to Congress. Kinzinger opted not to run for reelection after redistricting, while Cheney lost her primary to a Trump-backed challenger.
At her second debate against Luria, Kiggans said that while those who were at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, should be held accountable, when she goes door-knocking, voters aren't "complaining to me about Jan. 6 ... they're talking about the economy. Nine times out of 10 that's the answer I hear."
Kiggans has focused on the economy and tried to tie Luria to President Joe Biden.
Colorado 3rd District
Freshman Republican firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert is defending her seat against Democratic opponent Adam Frisch.
Frisch, a former city councilman, downplayed his party affiliation in the conservative-leaning district, according to CBS News Colorado. He refers to himself as a "conservative businessman," seeking to compel Republicans tired of Boebert's firebrand ways to cross party lines.
Boebert, who owns a bar and grill and defied restrictions imposed during the pandemic, has derisively portrayed Frisch as "Aspen Adam," trying to paint him as an elite liberal.
She is also a Trump loyalist, who in 2020 defeated a Republican incumbent endorsed by Trump to win her seat, frequently slings insults at the Democratic establishment and has embraced conspiracy theories. Frisch has called Boebert's style of leading "angertainment."
New York 17th District
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the head of the House Democrats' campaign arm, is fighting a challenge from Republican assemblyman Mike Lawler in New York's 17th Congressional District, which covers the lower Hudson Valley.
Maloney was elected in 2012 as New York's first openly gay congressman.
If Maloney loses, he will be the sitting House campaign committee chair to lose a general election race in 42 years, according to Cook Political Report.
Alaska at-large
Alaska's at-large House seat opened up when Rep. Don Young, first elected in 1973, died in March. There was a large special election primary in June to fill the seat, and four advanced to the ranked-choice special election: former GOP Gov. Sarah Palin, endorsed by former President Trump, Republican Nick Begich, independent Al Gross and Democrat Mary Peltola.
Gross dropped out, leaving Palin, Begich and Peltola. After the first round of voting, Peltola finished with about 40% of the vote. Palin was second and Begich was third.
Ranked-choice voting, used by Alaska for the first time this year, enables voters to choose multiple candidates on the ballot in order of preference. If a candidate doesn't receive over 50% in the initial tally, the last place finisher is eliminated and his or her support is redistributed to their voters' second-choice candidate.
After the second round of voting, Peltola came out on top, after Begich's votes were redistributed to his voters' second choice candidate, putting her over the 50% needed to win. Peltola became the first Democrat to represent the state in the House in 50 years, and the first Alaskan Native in Congress. The three are on the ballot again for the regular election now, along with Libertarian Chris Bye.
Peltola has stressed her bipartisan bona fides in a state Trump won by 10 points in 2020. She hired Young's chief of staff and scheduler, and his former staffers endorsed her in an Alaskan Daily News editorial in October. Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski said last month that she would rank Peltola first on her ballot, according to The Washington Post.
In a debate in October, Palin indicated that if elected, she would not work on any legislation endorsed by former President Barack Obama, but there was one Democrat she singled out as someone she liked: Peltola, who was a state legislator when Palin was governor. Palin called their friendship an "Alaskan chick thing."
Palin has criticized the ranked-choice system and had called on Begich to drop out to avoid splitting the Republican vote.