VOTER GUIDE: Midterm Election Nov. 8. 2022

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Voters around the nation will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to cast their ballots in the 2022 Midterm Election. Here's everything you need to know.

What time do the polls open?



In Pennsylvania , polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In New Jersey , polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.



In Delaware, polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.



Where is my polling place?

Pennsylvania: You can locate your polling place by typing your county of residence, city, street name, house number, and zip code, here.

New Jersey: Your polling location information can be found using the NJ.gov online search tool here.

Delaware: List of voting locations can be found here.

Deadlines:



Pennsylvania:

Last day to register to vote: October 24, 2022

Last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot: November 1, 2022

New Jersey:



Last day to register to vote is October 18, 2022

Deadline to apply for a Mail-In Ballot by Mail for General Election is November 1

Deadline for Application to Receive General Election Mail-In Ballots by Electronic Means for Qualified Overseas Civilian and Military Voters is November 4

Deadline for In-Person Mail-In Ballot Applications for General Election is November 7 by 3:00 p.m.

Delaware:



Key dates and deadlines are here.

How do I register to vote?

In Pennsylvania, there are four ways to register to vote:

New Jersey:



Delaware:

By Mail or By Phone or In Person

Click here to see a list of contact numbers for the Department of Elections.

Click here to see a list of contact numbers for the Department of Elections. Online

Register to Vote Online.

Register to Vote Online. Or at any of these State agencies while accessing their services:

Division of Motor Vehicles (Driver License and State ID Services) Department of Health & Social Services Department of Labor



How do I request an absentee or main-in ballot?

Pennsylvania:

Any qualified voter may apply for a mail-in ballot. You can request this ballot without a reason. If you plan to be out of the municipality on Election Day or if you have a disability or illness that prevents you from going to your polling place on Election Day, you can request an absentee ballot - which requires you to list a reason for your ballot. To request an absentee or mail-in ballot, click here.

Mail-in ballots must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m., May 17. If you have an emergency (such as an unexpected illness or disability or last-minute absence from your municipality) you may still be able to get a ballot after the deadline. Find information about how to get an emergency absentee ballot.

You can hand-deliver your ballot before 8 p.m. on Primary Election Day to your county election office or other officially designated site. Some counties are providing drop-boxes for mail ballots. For a list of all the ballot return and satellite locations, click here.

If you already submitted a mail-in or absentee ballot, you cannot vote at your polling place on Election Day.

If you did not return your mail-in or absentee ballot and you want to vote in person, you have two options: Bring your ballot and the pre-addressed outer return envelope to your polling place to be voided. After you surrender your ballot and envelope and sign a declaration, you can then vote a regular ballot. If you don't surrender your ballot and return envelope, you can only vote by provisional ballot at your polling place. Your county board of elections will then verify that you did not vote by mail before counting your provisional ballot.



New Jersey: You can vote by mail here.

Delaware:

