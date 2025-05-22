Sean "Diddy" Combs trial live updates: Kid Cudi expected to testify today
The Diddy trial so far
- So far, jurors have heard from Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, several of Combs' employees, a federal agent, and some male escorts, among others
- Rapper Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, is expected to testify about his brief relationship with Ventura
- Ventura testified that Combs had threatened to blow up Kid Cudi's car
- Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking
Hearing from Combs' employees
George Kaplan, an executive assistant of Combs, testified Wednesday.
He said Combs would threaten his job at times.
He told the jury he'd work 80-100 hour weeks, and that part of what he did was set up, and clean up, hotel rooms that Combs would use. He testified he'd often spot baby oil all over.
He said he'd clean it in order to protect Combs' image, because sometimes people would try to sell embarrassing photos of celebrities.
Recap of Wednesday's testimony
The jurors heard from a special agent, a psychologist and a former employee of Combs on Wednesday. Watch Alice Gainer's recap above and click here to read more.
Photos show some of the items feds say they recovered
Prosecutors have been releasing photos of evidence they say they encountered during their raid of Combs' Miami home. The images include photos of baby oil and personal lubricant.
Other images depict guns the government claims were found in the home.
Additional photos show drugs the government says were found, as well as photos of high heels and sex toys it says were present.
Testimony has contained graphic descriptions of sex and violence
Testimony in the courtroom has been graphic, including vivid descriptions of "freak offs," as well as descriptions of alleged assaults by Combs on Ventura.