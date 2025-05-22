Watch CBS News
Sean "Diddy" Combs trial live updates: Kid Cudi expected to testify today

Alice Gainer
Jesse Zanger
Kid Cudi expected to take the stand in Diddy trial 02:01

The Diddy trial so far
 

Hearing from Combs' employees

George Kaplan, an executive assistant of Combs, testified Wednesday. 

He said Combs would threaten his job at times. 

He told the jury he'd work 80-100 hour weeks, and that part of what he did was set up, and clean up, hotel rooms that Combs would use. He testified he'd often spot baby oil all over. 

He said he'd clean it in order to protect Combs' image, because sometimes people would try to sell embarrassing photos of celebrities. 

By Alice Gainer
 

Recap of Wednesday's testimony

The jurors heard from a special agent, a psychologist and a former employee of Combs on Wednesday. Watch Alice Gainer's recap above and click here to read more

By Jesse Zanger
 

Photos show some of the items feds say they recovered

new-gainer-5p-pkg-sean-wcbsdybm-hi-res-still-00-00-2014.jpg
Bottles of baby oil and personal lubricant found at Sean "Diddy" Combs' Miami home.  Southern District of New York

Prosecutors have been releasing photos of evidence they say they encountered during their raid of Combs' Miami home. The images include photos of baby oil and personal lubricant. 

new-gainer-5p-pkg-sean-wcbsdybm-hi-res-still-00-00-2700.jpg
A pistol federal agents found at the Miami home of Sean "Diddy" Combs Southern District of New York

Other images depict guns the government claims were found in the home. 

new-gainer-5p-pkg-sean-wcbsdybm-hi-res-still-00-00-2118.jpg
Prosecutors say these are drugs they found at Sean "Diddy" Combs' Miami home.  Southern District of New York

Additional photos show drugs the government says were found, as well as photos of high heels and sex toys it says were present. 

By Jesse Zanger
 

Testimony has contained graphic descriptions of sex and violence

Testimony in the courtroom has been graphic, including vivid descriptions of "freak offs," as well as descriptions of alleged assaults by Combs on Ventura.

By Jesse Zanger
Alice Gainer

Alice Gainer joined CBS News New York as a reporter and anchor in January 2013. She covers breaking, feature and general assignment stories.

