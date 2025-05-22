Kid Cudi details Molotov cocktail incident in Sean "Diddy" Combs trial

Rapper Kid Cudi, whose legal name is Scott Mescudi, told the jury in the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial that a Molotov cocktail was thrown at his Porsche shortly after Combs found out about his relationship with Cassie Ventura.

Mescudi testified Thursday he was friends with Ventura and that the two briefly dated in 2011. He said he was under the impression Ventura and Combs had problems and were no longer dating.

Kid Cudi tells jury about Molotov cocktail incident, home break-in

Mescudi told the jury Ventura called him in December 2011 sounding "stressed, nervous, scared," because Combs found out about their relationship. He said he was confused because he didn't think Ventura was still dealing with Combs.

Jurors also heard about a phone call Mescudi and Ventura had with a person working for Combs who was "very scared" and "sounded like she was on the verge of tears," Mescudi said.

He testified the employee said she was physically forced to go along with Combs and was in a car outside his house.

Mescudi said he went home and noticed security cameras were moved. No one was inside, but gifts he bought for family were opened and his dog was locked in a bathroom, he said.

Mescudi said he called Combs, looking to fight him, but thought better of it and called police to file a report about the break-in.

The next month, Mescudi said a Molotov cocktail was thrown at his Porsche parked in his driveway. Ventura previously testified Combs said to her the car of another musician she dated would be blown up.

On cross examination, Mescudi told Combs' defense team he never heard anything further from police and did not have any information that Combs or anyone affiliated with him was at his property.

Defense attorneys noted no one was ever charged for the Molotov cocktail incident.

Combs resembled a "Marvel supervillain," rapper says

After the Molotov cocktail incident, Mescudi testified about a meeting he had with Combs. He said he walked into the room and Combs was staring out the window with his hands behind his back, like a "Marvel supervillain."

Mescudi said they discussed the timeline of his relationship with Ventura. He said Combs' made the point they were "homies" and told him something to the effect of you knew she was my girl.

Mescudi said they shook hands and he asked about his car. He said Combs replied, "What car?" He said he thought Combs was lying and that Combs issued a general apology years later.

The defense also asked Mescudi if Ventura was living two different lives. He said yes.

"The person who played you is the same person who played [Combs], true?" the defense asked.

"True," Mescudi said.

Combs' former assistant testifies

George Kaplan, a former executive assistant to Combs, returned to the stand Thursday. He testified he left the job because he was uncomfortable with "the physical behavior that had been going on."

He told the jury he looked away during an incident with Ventura on Combs' private plane, saw injuries on her face another time, and saw Combs throwing apples at another girlfriend.

He said he still liked Combs and kept in contact with him.