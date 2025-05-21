Sean "Diddy" Combs trial continues with special agent, psychologist testifying

The trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs continued Wednesday.

Combs is accused of using his fame and fortune to control Ventura and others through threats and violence.

Gerard Gannon, a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations who participated in the raid on Combs' Miami home, returned to testify. He discussed photos of evidence taken in the home, which included various intimate items including high heels, sex toys and more. The agent said drugs and gun were found in the raid. The agent testified about bottles of baby oil and personal lubricant that were found, along with ammunition found there.

He held up a Gucci bag which he said drugs were found in, including cocaine.

On cross-examination, the defense asked the agent if he lives in Florida and keeps guns in his home. Gannon replied he does.

The government then called an expert witness, Dr. Dawn Hughes, a psychologist who specializes in domestic violence and trauma. The government is paying for her to appear in court.

Hughes spoke about post traumatic stress disorder and how it relates to abusive relationships. She spoke about trauma bonds.

Rapper and actor Kid Cudi, whose legal name is Scott Mescudi, is expected to testify this week about his brief relationship in 2011 with Cassie Ventura, Combs' ex-girlfriend.

Ventura testified Combs threatened to blow up up Cudi's car because he was so upset about the relationship.