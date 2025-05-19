Dawn Richard testifies Sean "Diddy" Combs would punch and choke Cassie Ventura

Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial entered its second week Monday.

Prosecutors have released some of the photos jurors have seen during the trial, including photos of baby oil, other lubricants, prescription and recreational drugs, and cash photographed during the search of the Midtown hotel where Combs was arrested in 2024.

"He would punch her, choke her"

Dawn Richard, a member of the groups Danity Kane and Diddy-Dirty Money returned to the stand Monday. Friday, she told the jury she witnessed Combs hitting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at his Los Angeles home. She reminded the jury Monday that Combs allegedly told her "that Cassie was OK and that if we said anything that we could go missing."

Richard told the jury she would frequently witness abuse of Ventura.

"He would punch her, choke her," Richard testified. "I saw him kick her."

At a Los Angeles restaurant, Richard alleged Combs punched Ventura in the stomach, and that a few celebrities were present, including Usher.

On cross-examination, the defense pointed out Richard met numerous times with prosecutors but only did she mention the threat that people go missing. The defense pointed out other inconsistencies as well.

"As time progresses your story changes?" the defense asked.

"Yes," Richard testified. She told jurors it takes time to remember things you tried to forget.

The defense also said Richard had called Combs to try and work with him again as recently as 2021.

Ventura's former best friend on the stand

Ventura's former best friend Kerry Morgan told the jury Combs attacked Ventura on vacation once because he thought she was taking too long in the bathroom. Morgan also said Combs showed up to Ventura's apartment banging on a door with a hammer.

The final witness Monday was a former personal assistant of Combs, who told the jury during his interview for the he was told "It's Mr. Combs' kingdom. We're all here to serve him."

His testimony will continue Tuesday.

Combs has pleaded not guilty.